Low-code emerging as tool for digital transformation in PH, says Via Appia

Low-code, a rapid application development model that enables businesses to automate software development, has been emerging as the present and future of digital transformation in the Philippines, tech services company Via Appia Philippines said.

Richard Leoncio, CEO and co-founder of Via Appia Philippines (2nd from left) and Dennis Omila, CIO of UnionBank of the Philippines join the rest of the Via Appia team to explore the innovative power of low-code.

The company said the Philippines has steadily ramped up its digitalization efforts in the last few years in response to rapidly changing circumstances brought on by the pandemic, with many businesses becoming software companies out of necessity. With the growing ubiquity of digital technologies today, it has become impossible for a business to chart its success without applications supporting its internal and external functions and that this ever-increasing dependence on applications comes with its own set of challenges, mainly with ease and speed of development.



This is why low-code development is gaining traction among businesses looking to transform their operations to keep up with evolving digital demands.

All over the world, low-code is being embraced as an enabler of digital transformation because it simplifies the digitalization of internal and customer-facing processes, helping users build mission-critical solutions like enterprise software, productivity apps, and customer portals.

UnionBank of the Philippines, Inc. used low-code technology to launch the first fully digital branch in the Philippines. Another example is the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association, which digitalized its previously face-to-face sales approach with low-code development in a matter of days.

According to Richard Leoncio, CEO and co-founder of Via Appia Philippines, service provider in the areas of low-code development, “Digital transformation is never solely about technology; it’s about getting the support and alignment of all stakeholders in transforming the way business is done and finding new ways to reinvent and disrupt existing business models for long-term success.” He also added that “Low-Code empowers us to turn ideas into Minimum Viable Products in days, not months. It’s 10 to 20 times faster than traditional coding and eliminates the worries of scalability and security. With Low-Code, we can develop once and deploy anywhere, giving us the agility to innovate and stay ahead of the game.”

Beyond the private sector, the government is also doubling down on national digital transformation initiatives. In the recent National Information and Communications Technology Summit 2022, at the Manila Hotel, President Marcos called for the swift passage of the proposed E-Governance Act to allow the country to catch up with other nations in the digital economy to ensure fast, transparent, and efficient government service.

The proposed E-Governance Act of 2022 mandates the government to establish an integrated, interconnected, interoperable information and resource-sharing and communications network spanning the entirety of the national and local government, an internal records management information system, an information database, and digital portals for the delivery of public services, all of which promotes the use of the internet, intranets, and emerging technologies to provide “citizen-centric government information and services.”

According to Leoncio, “The e-governance mandate aligns very closely to low-code’s customer-centric implementation. 66% of digital transformation projects fail due to a combination of organizational unpreparedness, resistance to change, lack of executive support, a focus on tools over strategy, lack of vision or direction, and inadequate alignment of human resources with the organization’s digital vision and goals. These challenges highlight the importance of a holistic approach that addresses digital transformation’s technical, cultural, and human aspects for successful implementation.”

For more than ten years now, Via Appia has been helping organizations thrive in the digital economy by bringing in some of the world’s top platforms for low-code development, business process management, mobile application development, robotic process automation, intelligent contact center solutions, and managed services. Appian, a leading low-code tech solutions platform and a long-withstanding partner of Via Appia Philippines, has consecutively recognized the organization as their Partner of the Year, from 2020 to 2022, for helping support the rapidly growing market demand for low-code process automation. OutSystems, another leading low-code tech solutions platform, also awarded Via Appia Philippines as their Partner of the Year in 2019. Via Appia also counts OutSystems, UI Path, and PayPlus among its technology partners. Learn more about Via Appia’s low-code solutions at www.via-appia.ph.