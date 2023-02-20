Eastern Communications amps up fiber network, intros more home plans

Telecommunications company Eastern Communications continues to display its commitment to building a fiber-powered Philippines as it upgrades its home internet offering, Eastern Home, to provide faster and more dependable plans under a variant called Eastern Home Fiber Plus.

Eastern Home Fiber Plus is the improved fiber-optic network plan for residential subscribers at reduced rates of up to 40% compared to its original Eastern Home service. Enhanced with fiber-optic cable connection, Eastern Home Fiber Plus offers a variety of flexible plans of up to 100 Mbps for only P1,688, while the lowest bandwidth of 20 Mbps is priced at P998.

Eastern Home Fiber Plus Plans are available in select areas in Caloocan, Makati, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, and Valenzuela, with hopes of connecting even more homes soon.

Additionally, Eastern Communications announces its latest promo for this upgraded plan. From January 15 to March 31, 2023, new subscribers will receive complimentary vouchers from Lazada worth up to P1,200 upon availing of a plan.



The upgrade is Eastern Communications’ conscious effort to respond to the growing demand for more reliable broadband service as customers continue remote work, online learning, running their home business, and even in entertainment. The telco aims to make fiber connection more attainable to customers with the rising prices of basic commodities.

As a cost-effective upgrade, Eastern patrons can expect a renewed assurance of accessibility, affordability, and high speed for a reasonable price making it simpler for Filipinos to stay connected.

“Eastern Communications understands that times have changed, thus incurring new demands for broadband providers. The improved Eastern Home plan, Eastern Home Fiber Plus is set to be available in more areas soon. We are excited for subscribers, both new and current, to connect faster, and more efficiently with the new plan,” Michael Castañeda, Eastern Communications VP and head of sales division, said.

