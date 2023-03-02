TikTok TV now available for Pinoy users

Popular social media platform TikTok is rolling out ”TikTok TV” in the Philippines.

The company said more than a billion people come to TikTok to be entertained, learn something new, create memorable content, and so much more. “Today, we’re excited to bring the TikTok TV app to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Samsung Smart TVs and LG devices,” the company said.

The company said it is taking TikTok to the big screen in the living room, offering a new way to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok together at home.



With its mobile app, TikTok is bringing people little bursts of joy, and the big screen experience allows families and friends to enjoy TikTok as part of their daily or weekly routine together, the company further said.

The TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds on the big screen.



This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. For an even more personalized experience, people can login to the TikTok TV app with their existing TikTok account. From day one, TikTok’s mission has been to inspire creativity and bring joy, cultivating an entertaining space for positive, creative expression, and we’re excited to bring TikTok to more living rooms across the Philippines.