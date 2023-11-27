Study: Pinoys increasingly using TikTok for Christmas gift hunting, shopping

A commissioned study conducted by Toluna on consumer behavior during Mega Sales has found that 99% of TikTok users look forward to ticking off their Christmas gift lists and shopping for their family, friends, and themselves.

TikTok said it has more than 325 million users Southeast Asia, while 15 million businesses use the platform to sell their products and services.

Among Filipino users, 94% percent plan to spend more time on TikTok this year, with 70% looking for Christmas inspiration, 63% to see how Christmas is celebrated around the world, and 56% to stay connected with family and friends.

The study also highlighted the immense potential for brands and marketers to convert online customers into shoppers. Through creative and captivating content on TikTok, brands are able to accelerate product discovery, connect with potential customers, and create an engaging and immersive gift-shopping experience.

This is seen in how 97% of TikTok users took action during the Mega Sales season after watching ads on TikTok. Among these users, 61% cite reviews and testimonials by other users as among the entertaining content that triggers the most Add to Cart response, while 1 in 2 are enticed by limited-time offers.

The Mega Sales season, which coincides with the “ber” season, is the best time to leverage Shoppertainment,” said Life Dawn Cervero, vertical head for F&B at TikTok Philippines.

“From discovery to purchase, the platform triggers desirability and action, and this peaks in December, where as much as 70% of Filipino TikTok users made an online purchase last year.”

The study also offered promising insights into Filipino consumer behaviors, particularly in the top product categories of beauty & fashion, consumer electronics, and food & beverage.

In the beauty and fashion space, 88% of consumers turn to TikTok to look for fashion and beauty inspiration during the holiday season, while 62% purchase fashion-related products and 51% shop for beauty products as a result of the content they see on TikTok.

Moreover, the TikTok study also revealed that users intend to pamper themselves and dress up more than usual, with 46% planning to spend more on beauty and skincare products, and 48% on fashion and accessories.

The #beautyph and #TikTokFashion hashtags alone have amassed 1.6 billion and 73.2 billion views, respectively, on the platform.

For consumer electronics, Christmas is a prominent sales period and an opportunity to upgrade. Three out of five Tiktok users are planning to buy electronics this season, with 71% saying they intend to make purchases for themselves.

With holiday feasting and cooking in full swing, TikTok is also the place to discover food and beverage inspiration for gatherings with family and friends, according to 53% of Filipino users who turn to the platform for Christmas recipes.

More so, 82% of users say they went on to try a recipe or a hack they saw on the platform during this festive season, turning to #tiktokfood which has generated over 140 billion views.