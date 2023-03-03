PH tablet shipments end with growth despite global market drop

According to research firm IDC, the Philippine tablet market grew 6.5% year over year (YoY) bringing in 1.2 million units in 2022.

“Both Samsung and Cherry Mobile continued to dominate the tablet market space accounting for more than half of the total annual shipments the last three years since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Angela Medez, senior market analyst at IDC Philippines.

“Both brands greatly benefitted from the Department of Education’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan prompting mass procurement among DepEd divisions and concerned local government units (LGU).

Now that most schools have returned to in-person classes and businesses have resumed operations under the new normal, IDC said it anticipates commercial tablet shipments to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as LGUs and enterprises are no longer encouraged to donate tablets in supporting schools.

Despite new vendors entering the market, IDC said it anticipates consumer tablets to contract under unfavorable market conditions that will prompt existing players to operate conservatively.