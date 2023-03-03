Review | Saint Maker visual novel game

Saint Maker, the latest horror visual novel game from Yangyang Mobile, has been receiving mostly positive reviews from its player base, and it’s easy to see why. The game offers a terrifying experience that will leave players on edge for hours after they’ve finished playing. The eerie atmosphere, sinister music, and crisp well-crafted environment sounds all work together to create an immersive and unsettling experience.

One of the standout features of Saint Maker is the voice-acting, each performance is compelling as they are convincing which reflect a high level of skill from each actor and helps bring the story to life. Each line is nuanced with subtle details and layers that bring more depth to each character, every emotion has a notable impact and delivered effectively, the pauses hold the player’s attention, and each expression conveys a range of emotions and feelings with clarity and precision.

The story, both intriguing and thought-provoking, takes on sensitive issues like religion, sanctity, and family matters. Players will find themselves drawn into the world of Saint Maker, eager to uncover the mysteries that lie within. One advantage that players can leverage is the option to save and load points whenever needed. This is a useful feature that ensures players can pick up where they left off, even if they need to take a break from the game. There are also a few jump scares, which are sure to keep players on their toes.

Yangyang Mobile introduces Saint Maker as a short yet haunting story featuring eerie religious iconography and psychological scares. With around 60,000 words and an estimated gameplay time of four to six hours, it’s a game meant to be played on a stormy night.

The game is fully voiced by a cast of professional English voice actors who bring the characters and their struggles to life. Through interactive dialogue choices, players help Holly discover more about herself during this ordeal, with different choices leading to a normal ending or a secret bonus scene.

Conclusion

Pros: Superb voice acting, immersive set design, striking visuals

Cons: Short and linear story, choices lack impact

Albeit shorter and more linear than Yangyang Mobile’s earlier game ‘The Letter,’ Saint Maker is still a must-play for horror fans. The game offers a unique and unsettling experience and the story is concise without feeling abrupt. Players who prefer multiple endings, however, should take a look somewhere else.