Converge appoints chief sustainability officer to lead ‘green’ roadmap

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has named Benjamin B. Azada as its chief sustainability officer, concurrent with his role as chief strategy officer, as the Internet service provider steps up on the delivery of its sustainability commitment.

Converge ICT Solutions chief sustainability officer Benjamin B. Azada

As chief sustainability officer, Azada will be overseeing the implementation of the company’s sustainability commitment and roadmap, as well as compliance to sustainability reporting requirements.

“We’ve been working on our sustainability program ever since we became a public company in 2020. I’m grateful for the importance that the Board is giving to sustainability by creating this new role. The ESG reporting landscape and stakeholder expectations are changing rapidly. Converge is committed to proactively managing its impacts on the economy, environment and society while we work to close the digital divide,” Azada said.

Azada has led the establishment of the company’s sustainability roadmap, vowing to reduce its GHG emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and operate its fleet, including its contractors’, with 20 percent electric and hybrid vehicles in the same year.

Converge also commits to net zero GHG emissions by 2050, which means cutting GHG emissions to as close to zero as possible to avert the worst impacts of climate change and preserve a livable planet.

Converge had already shifted to 100 percent clean energy for its headquarters in Pasig City and its data center in Pampanga.

In terms of economic performance, the sustainability roadmap also ties in with operational goals of the company such as the Converge network passing 15 million homes by 2023.

In 2021, Converge vowed to be a sustainable company with this commitment: “We commit to empower the Filipino people and the nation through technology. We respect humanity and the environment as we create a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”



Several programs were launched to pursue this commitment including the company’s Adopt-A-Watershed program in its hometown Angeles City, Pampanga where 2,000 trees were planted and the Zero Waste campaign that initially targeted electronic waste and used tarpaulin marketing materials.