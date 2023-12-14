Converge ICT, LBC ink pact to expand collaboration

Converge ICT Solutions and LBC Express have signed an agreement that will see the broadband firm further fiber-powering the courier firm as it aggressively expands to the rest of the Philippines.

The alliance between LBC and Converge actually started in 2015, with Converge providing fiber broadband connectivity to LBC’s head office and main hangar.

Experiencing the quality of service and seeing the benefits of being fiber-powered for its operations, the logistic giant tapped Converge to provide connectivity to its other warehouses and branches.

At present, Converge powers nearly 40% of the over 1500 LBC branches across the country.

“Converge has been a longtime partner of LBC and has helped us expand our network with reliable, full-fiber connectivity. I am happy to have witnessed the growth and aggressive expansion of Converge across the Philippines while maintaining their excellent customer support,” said Alexander Francis Deato, LBC Express senior vice president and chief information officer.

“I am looking forward to their further development so that we can both continue to provide quality service to the many Filipinos both in the urban and remote areas of the Philippines.”

The revitalized relationship will address LBC’s growing need for fast and reliable connectivity to help support its network demands as it bolsters its operations in transport, logistics, and remittance services during its expansion.

As Converge expands its pure fiber footprint and rapidly builds up its network infrastructure, LBC plans to capitalize on this development to reach previously inaccessible regions.

“Converge and LBC’s alliance has endured for years because we share the same goal of serving all Filipinos all over the world, particularly our unserved and underserved kababayans. We are honored to be the connectivity of choice of a transport and logistics institution like LBC,” declared Converge senior executive vice president and chief operations officer Jesus C. Romero.

“We remain committed to our mission of digitally transforming their operations in order to improve their competitive edge and customer service as their business grows.”

LBC and Converge renewed their long-standing agreement through a contract signing event at LBC Express’s head office in Pasay City.