Google holds free ‘Data Workshop Series’ for journos, newsrooms in PH

Google News Initiative is holding a series of free workshops around data and analytics for media and newsrooms in the Philippines.

Designed to help small-to-mid-sized news organizations achieve digital success, the sessions are meant to be completed as a full curriculum, but can be accessed as standalone as well. Registration is free.

Below are the upcoming workshops:

March 15, 2023 at 3:00 to 4:30PM: Google News Initiative’s Tools for Data

Focus: GNI data tools for data activation, specifically developed with news organizations in mind: Google’s NCI (News Consumer Insights), RCI (Real-time Consumer Insights), EIT (Editorial Insights Tool) and GA4 (Google Analytics 4).

March 22, 2023 at 3:00 to 4:30PM: Key Data Use Cases

Focus: key data use cases for improving audience development, increasing reader revenue, and increasing advertising revenue.

March 29, 2023 at 3:00 to 4:30PM: Expert Panel: Real examples and Best Practices on Data Strategy

Focus: Using data to achieve overall business goals.