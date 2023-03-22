As ITR deadline nears, taxpayers urged to use e-filing and payment system

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has urged taxpayers to use the electronic filing and payment system (eFPS) for filing their annual income tax return (AITR) for 2022 before the deadline on April 17, 2023.

The BIR has issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 32-2023 which provides the guidelines for the filing of the annual income tax returns and the payment of the corresponding taxes with any authorized agent banks (AABs) and revenue collection officers (RCOs) without the imposition of penalties for wrong venue filing.

The circular further states that taxpayers mandated to use the eFPS should file their returns electronically and pay the taxes due through the eFPS-authorized agent banks where they are enrolled.

Taxpayers should also use the eBIRForms in filing their returns in cases when filing cannot be made through the eFPS due to the following reasons:

Enrollment to BIR-eFPS and eFPS-authorized agent banks is still in process;

Enhanced forms are not yet available in the eFPS;

The BIR-eFPS is unavailable covered by a released advisory;

The eFPS-AAB system is unavailable as informed by the authorized agent banks.

Tax returns filed through the eBIRForms are no longer required to be filed through the eFPS.

For returns electronically filed through the eBIRForms, the taxes due may be paid through any authorized agent banks or any revenue collection officers or through the following electronic payment (ePayment) gateways:

Development Bank of the Philippines’ Pay Tax Online (for Visa/Mastercard credit card and BancNet ATM/debit card holders)

Land Bank of the Philippines’ Link.Biz portal (for LBP ATM account holders or holders of BancNet ATM/debit/prepaid cards, and taxpayers utilizing PCHC PayGate or PESONet facility for depositors of RCBC, Robinsons Bank, Union Bank, BPI, PSBank and Asia United Bank)

Union Bank’s Online/The Portal Payment Facility (for taxpayers with an account with Union Bank) and InstaPay via UPAY (for individual non-Union Bank account holders)

Tax software providers/taxpayer agents such as GCash, Maya, MyEG

The BIR said that taxpayers who will manually file their tax returns through the revenue collection officers may pay in cash up to P20,000 only or in check regardless of the amount payable to the BIR.