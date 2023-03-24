DepEd unveils online portal for firms willing to become school sponsors

The Department of Education (DepEd), in collaboration with PLDT-Gabay Guro and Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, launched on Thursday, March 23, the DepEd Partnership Assistance Portal (DPAP) to strengthen stakeholder engagement in schools.

Photo from DepEd shows officials unveiling the online portal

“Today marks a significant first step in building better relations between our partners and schools. We hope that through this portal, we will be able to attract more civic-minded partners in the future,” said DepEd assistant secretary for administration Christopher Lawrence S. Arnuco.

The portal aims to bridge gaps between companies or organizations who are willing to adopt a school and supply them with their needs.

DPAP is also aligned with the agency’s digitization program which includes improved partnership processes, accuracy, and transparency of partnership data that can be easily retrieved and accessed by DepEd offices, partners, and stakeholders.

“The DPAP is the result of the hard work of experts, and of course, the hardworking team who enthusiastically collaborated in a bid to advance education partnerships for DepEd,” said External Partnership Services (EPS) director Margarita Consolacion Ballesteros.

Through the system’s features, schools can create their account, post their School Improvement Plan (SIP), and tap partners who seeks to help as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The system highlights several digitized features like the e-appointment that automates appointment setting for both partners and schools, the menu of investment that lists all of the required assistance of schools that partners can fulfill, and the partnership map that showcase the partnerships made across the country.

Additionally, the DPAP public site will feature stories and articles about partnership triumphs in efforts of acquiring more partners in the future.