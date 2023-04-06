Samsung PH partners with DepEd to launch program for young STEM leaders

Samsung Philippines is ramping up its efforts to support young Filipino innovators through the launch of its globally recognized educational program, “Solve for Tomorrow”.

In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow is a competition that fosters critical thinking, creative problem-solving, and teamwork to encourage social innovation ideas that address pressing community issues.

Since its global launch in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow has provided an opportunity for students worldwide to turn their imaginative ideas into practical solutions. It aims to empower STEM (science, technology, and math) students to share and realize their ideas to solve societal challenges and make an impact in their local communities.

The competition offers a unique learning experience, enabling participants to leverage their STEM expertise and acquire valuable skills throughout the entire journey.

As of 2020, the CSR program has benefited over two million people and expanded to over 50 markets, including the Philippines in 2023.

In the 2022 edition of the Global Innovation Index, which measures economic progress and competitiveness, the Philippines slipped eight spots to rank 59th in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) scales in reading, math, and science.

In the first participation of the Philippines in the PISA in 2018, Filipino students ranked the lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries and second lowest in both mathematical and scientific literacy.

Minsu Chu, president of Samsung Philippines, stated that the company is committed to giving back to the community through STEM education.

“Every young person deserves to unlock his or her full potential, regardless of circumstances. Samsung believes in developing young minds and equipping them with resources and opportunities that nurture their dreams, so they can generate positivity that also inspires fellow young people,” said Chu.

Targeted towards the youth who are taking on the STEM track from Grades 8-12, the Solve for Tomorrow program aims to enhance the students’ technical and 4C skills (cooperation, communication, creativity, and critical thinking).

Interested applicants, which should consist of students and a teacher, can submit an application through the official Samsung website. Entries are welcome from individuals or teams with a maximum of eight members. Schools may enter as many individuals or teams.

Applicants are required to submit a written plan (maximum of 1,000 words) about the issue or problem they wish to solve, a poster or diagram of their plan, a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation (maximum of 10 slides), or a 5-minute video presentation.

Solve for Tomorrow will run in three stages from May to December. Qualified entries will go through a preliminary round in June.

Shortlisted teams will move to the semi-final round that will last until October where they will be subjected to workshops and mentorship in order for the teams to build a prototype of their solution.

Only five teams will advance to the final round. During the final round in December, the students will present their prototypes to a panel of judges and three (3) individuals or teams will be announced as winners.

Prizes worth over P1.5 million await the winners including their respective teachers and schools.