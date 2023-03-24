Gravity Game reports Ragnarok Origin hits 5M pre-registrations

Gravity Game Hub reported that Ragnarok Origin, the official sequel to the MMORPG Ragnarok Online (RO), has attracted a large number of new and seasoned players since the start of the game pre-registration event.

The goal of Ragnarok Origin is to recapture the same emotion and thrill that players felt when they first played Ragnarok Online.

Gravity Game Hub also said Ragnarok Origin has reached an impressive milestone of five million pre-registrations, unlocking a variety of generous rewards for eager players. Gravity Game Hub invites more adventurers to pre-register and unlock more exciting in-game and physical prizes.

Ragnarok Online (RO) is a well-known classic game in online gaming history. RO has been released in over 80 countries with over 100 million registered users worldwide.

Gravity Game Hub said it aims to deliver an authentic RO gaming experience by preserving its classic gameplay elements, while also incorporating the game’s charming style and backstory in Ragnarok Origin.

Ragnarok Origin flawlessly recreates all of the scenes from the original game, bringing back nostalgic memories for many players. At the same time, the graphics in Ragnarok Origin have been enhanced, heightening the visual experience of players.

Additionally, the six classic jobs from RO have been meticulously replicated in Ragnarok Origin. As players progress through their adventure in Ragnarok Origin, they are able to choose from a variety of specialized classes, unlocking a wider range of combat gameplay options for their characters.

Finally, Ragnarok Origin brings back numerous traditional gameplay elements from RO, including an immersive storyline with thrilling quests, an in-game trading system, and a guild system that promotes a vibrant social community. The goal of Ragnarok Origin is to recapture the same emotion and thrill that players felt when they first played RO.

Since the launch of RO 20 years ago, the gaming industry has continuously evolved and changed. Ragnarok Origin is a game that brings back a classic and legendary title and introduces numerous innovations to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting. In the game, players will experience a brand new pet system, where cute and adorable pets not only follow along the journey of the adventurers but also provide significant assistance to them.

Apart from the engaging pet system, adventurers can team up to embark on a heartwarming and enjoyable guild adventure journey together. Guild members can gather together and battle powerful bosses side by side, and share rewards. Moreover, there are exceptional MVP monsters that offer adventurers the chance to acquire rare in-game rewards.

With numerous novel and exciting game features such as the AFK mode, players will be able to progress easily, while enjoying guaranteed card drops. Furthermore, with a huge variety of adorable in-game costumes to choose from, female players will without a doubt, have an enjoyable experience. With the introduction of hundreds of cute pet mounts, players are sure to have a pleasant and relaxing time.

Familiar and uplifting music resounds across the continent of Midgard as each day and night passes, with the NPC Kafras now responding to the adventurers, giving them a warm welcome. Ragnarok Origin aims to revive fond memories for returning players, and for new players to embark on a fresh, adventurous journey.

Ragnarok Origin CBT will be ending in March and to thank players for their support, Ragnarok Origin will be hosting a game launch event where it will be live-streamed. During the launch event, game details and surprises will be revealed. For more details on the “Ragnarok Origin” event, please follow the official Facebook page and Discord Community.

Facebook: https://roo.pub/3TbYmeL Discord: https://roo.pub/3LeFQRa