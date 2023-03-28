ABS-CBN inks content deal with India’s MX Player

ABS-CBN continues to strengthen and expand its reach among international audiences through a strategic partnership with India’s OTT (over-the-top) market leader, MX Player.

The collaboration between ABS-CBN and MX Player is a first for both companies whose business operations extend across continents. ABS-CBN, a Philippine-based media and entertainment organization, has been involved in content creation and production for nearly seven decades.

MX Player users can now enjoy the following array of premium Filipino content dubbed in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam on their devices, including Angel Locsin’s “The General’s Daughter,” “Hanggang Saan” starring Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde, Jodi Sta. Maria and Bela Padilla’s “Sino ang Maysala? Mea Culpa,” “A Love to Last” top-billed by Ian Veneracion and Bea Alonzo, and the afternoon series “Love Thy Woman” of Kim Chiu and Yam Concepcion.

The company has international subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Today, its content is available through cable/satellite, IPTV (video-on-demand set-top box), and iWantTFC (OTT).

MX Player, having bolstered its presence since its launch in 2019 with over a billion downloads, is now available as an OTT platform in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South America and parts of Asia.

According to a press statement from MX Player, “MX Vdesi is a content category that is performing extremely well on our platform, and we strive to bring viewers compelling stories from around the world in an Indian language of their preference. We’re delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles and we believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences.”

ABS-CBN deems the partnership a timely opportunity as the company expands its viewership to the international market.

“In this partnership, ABS-CBN and MX Player are able to show to a wider range of audience the shared culture of Filipinos and Indians, and – more importantly – a true humanity through exceptional storytelling. Whether it’s about revenge or a love story, crime or action, family or society, viewers will surely find a story apt to their taste,” Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Global’s managing director for Asia Pacific region, said.

This content feat adds to ABS-CBN’s continuous pursuit of showcasing world-class Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in more than 50 international territories—selling over 50,000 hours of content with stories that appeal to and relate to various cultures. For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.