Pilipinas Live brings championship thrills to UAAP, NBA in-season tourney

Cignal’s online streaming app Pilipinas Live continues to deliver nonstop basketball action in the UAAP Season 86 and the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

All eyes turn to the historic showdown between the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University, with the highly anticipated second game in the thrilling three-game series scheduled on December 3 at 4pm.

With UP securing a blowout victory in the opening game on the back of Harold Alarcon’s 21 points, fans eagerly await to see whether DLSU can overcome the odds and mount a comeback, or if the Fighting Maroons will take their 4th championship in Game 2.

In addition, Pilipinas Live will also showcase the UAAP Women’s Basketball Finals live on December 4 at 12 noon. The National University Lady Bulldogs are looking for an impressive eighth consecutive title against their formidable rivals, the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses.

Aside from the UAAP Championships, Pilipinas Live is the only OTT platform in the Philippines to stream various major sports tournaments worldwide including the NBA.

The elimination round of the NBA In-Season Tournament has concluded and the stage is now set for the quarterfinals, The Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks are the four teams representing the East, while the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and Phoenix Suns will battle it out in the West.

One of these eight teams will be crowned the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions in Las Vegas.

Fans can watch the games on Pilipinas Live for the remaining stages of the In-Season Tournament, all the way to the championship match on December 10.

New Pilipinas Live subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial, allowing basketball fans to enjoy the live coverage as well as other exclusive features such as multi-cam view and various interactive options.

Fans can download the Pilipinas Live app via the App Store & Google Play Store or visit https://www.pilipinaslive.com/ to create an account.