Next-gen Ford Territory now available on reservation portal

Ford Philippines has officially kicked off the launch of the next-generation Ford Territory in the country as the SUV becomes available on Ford’s online reservation portal.

Ahead of the public reveal, the next-generation Ford Territory is now available for online reservation on the Ford Philippines website with a starting price of P1,335,000.

The next-gen Territory will be offered with five-year warranty for a worry-free ownership experience.

The Ford online reservation portal was set up alongside the launch of the next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest in July last year, offering a new level of convenience for customers in purchasing their vehicles.

Through the portal, customers can explore options for their choice of color for the next-gen Territory, payment mode, and Ford dealership to transact with.

Their chosen Ford dealer will then reach out to discuss next steps, which include documentation and vehicle delivery date.

The next-gen Ford Territory, which is available in Titanium variant, combines a sleek and stylish exterior, premium interior, and the latest in-car technologies.

The Titanium edition commands attention with a commanding look with 18-inch Alloy Wheels and LED Headlights with Auto On-Off Function.

It also boasts of a spacious interior that adjusts to the needs of the driver and passengers.

A 10-Way Power Adjust for the Driver’s seat and 4-Way Manual Adjust for the passenger seat complements the perforated partial leather seats with two-tone peacock blue and domino color combination.

Living up to its smart SUV tag, the next-gen Ford Territory Titanium features notable upgrades and enhancements inside.

A new Integrated 7” Digital Cluster provides real-time information is coupled by a 12” Colored Touchscreen that allows both driver and passenger easier visibility and access to various controls of the SUV.

The touchscreen also serves as a monitor for the 360-degree camera that helps drivers see blind spots around the vehicle better.

The front console also provides access to Wireless Charger for seamless charging of mobile phones. Interior amenities also include the Rotary e-Shifter and Electric Parking Brake for added comfort and safety.

The next-gen Territory also comes with the Dual-Zone Electronic Air Temperature Control, an upgrade from the previous air conditioning system that now makes it more convenient for the customer to make adjustments on the temperature with physical controls.

The Ford Territory Titanium has a Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Open Alarm that beeps when a vehicle, person, or object is detected at usual blind spots during a drive to ensure the driver is informed ahead of potential hazards.

Drivers will also get the distinctive experience of steering the next-gen Ford Territory with Electronic Power-Assisted Steering, which continuously adjusts to different road-conditions that causes the car to pull to the left-or-right.

It also has Cruise Control function to help drivers stay within speed limits, the Hill Descent Control — which supports the vehicle in maintaining its speed when driving downhill and Hill Launch Assist – a feature that assists the drivers when parked on an incline, so the vehicle can drive away smoothly as they move without rolling backwards.

The next-gen Territory is also equipped with Active Park Assist which allows owners to pull into, or out of, parallel and perpendicular parking spots with ease.

If drivers want to park, they just push the button to let the car park itself. Drivers can easily take control when they want to stop by pressing the brake pedal.

“Finally, the long wait is over. The next-generation Ford Territory has officially arrived in the Philippines, and we are excited for its public reveal happening very soon,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“The next-gen Territory is set to re-define the 5-seater SUV segment in the country once again. We are confident that the major upgrades and enhancements equipped in the next-gen Territory will resonate with first-time car buyers, young affluent professionals, and starting families who want to own each moment of their driving adventures.”