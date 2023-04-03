Pinoy-owned travel booking app launched

Happy Hotels has announced the official launch of its first-ever Filipino-owned travel booking app.

The Happy Hotels app offers both local and foreign travelers the ease and convenience of booking hotels, bed and breakfast (BnBs), and dormitels across the country at their fingertips, the company said.

With this new booking platform, Happy Hotels is aiming to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience while expanding its reach and empowering local business owners and workers.



Designed to cater to the diverse travel needs of Filipinos and tourists visiting the country, the Happy Hotels app offers various accommodations that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of its main features is the ability for users to see and browse through the nearest accommodations available in their current location through the “Near Me” section of the app.



“Our goal at Happy Hotels is to empower local business owners and their workforce by providing them with a platform to expand their market and reach more customers. We are dedicated to understanding the needs of the local market and offer a variety of accommodations that cater to various preferences and financial capabilities. Our tagline, ‘Share Happy Moments with Happy Hotels’ embodies our commitment to delivering a memorable experience that will stay with our guests long after their stay,” Emmanuel Jason Lao, Happy Hotels CEO, said.



The Happy Hotels app offers a variety of destinations throughout the Philippines, including popular spots such as Boracay, Siargao, Tagaytay, Metro Manila, and Cebu. By including a diverse range of locations, Happy Hotels is providing travelers with more options to plan their ideal vacation while also supporting local businesses.

Happy Hotels has already partnered with over 100 properties throughout the country, with plans to acquire 500 hotels, dormitels, and BnBs per year. This growth will help promote and support the local tourism industry and provide more Filipinos and tourists with a seamless and efficient way to book their travel accommodations.

On top of offering convenient booking services, Happy Hotels will also be donating 5-10% from each user’s booking fee proceeds to their charity of choice available in the charity options menu.

Happy Hotels Philippines booking app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Users can enjoy the following promos from the Happy Hotels app: Vue Tagaytay 50% off, Asiatel Pasay 20% off, Skytel Puerto Princesa 25% off.