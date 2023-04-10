Power Mac Center intros Basecamp training program for digital skills

Power Mac Center has unveiled Basecamp, its digital skills training program designed for kids, teens, and young adults.

The company said children today are considered as digital natives, making them more perceptive to developments in technology. But as it becomes even more advanced and fast-paced, it must be a challenge to catch up, especially if you are a busy parent.

Kids can learn the discipline involved in creating their own games through various software and programming languages, while teens and young adults can hone their skills in web design, video editing, and app development.

This is where Basecamp, Power Mac Center’s official training provider, can step in, the company said.

Armed with a mission to equip kids, teens, and young adults with the digital skills critical in today’s modern world, Basecamp’s “Design Trail” and “Vision Hub” workshop series offer fun and age-appropriate digital courses on animation, game design, web design, video editing, and app development.

Design Trail for Kids also has non-digital courses on drawing, painting, and science experiments. Enrollees in the Visayas and Mindanao region will also be provided with modules written in Cebuano. Courses will start on April 11, 2023 and will be ongoing all year long.

“Parents always want the best for their kids, and Basecamp is here to help them provide the best digital learning experience. Just like a real base camp, we serve as a storehouse of food for the imagination and equipment needed by kids to survive the digital wilderness and, figuratively speaking, to scale the mountains ahead. Our courses are conducted by expert mentors who can readily address kids’ natural inquisitiveness and ensure their holistic development,” Maleng Raysag, Basecamp head, said.

Basecamp prepares youngsters to be the Philippines’ future animation artists, programmers, and filmmakers. It harnesses the power of Apple technology and equips workshop participants with the knowledge, skills, and aptitude to succeed in their chosen path or simply enjoy exploring their talents and interests. In particular, they can improve the following skills:

Kids who love telling tales will learn to express their ideas through comics brought to life by technology after completing the Design Trail courses “The Art of Comics” and “2D Animation using iPad.” Designed for those aged 7-10 years old, these courses will strengthen their visual communication skills through creating new characters from basic lines, shapes, and colors.

Older teens and young adults aged 16-21 years old, meanwhile, can enroll in Vision Hub’s “3D Creation and Animation for Beginners,” which takes it to the next level through animation techniques and software tools actually used in the industry.

Today, everything is run by technology, which means that we will need more programmers in the foreseeable future. If your child is constantly immersed in game platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft, might as well get them a more structured training course that can teach them how to build their own Roblox game and publish it on Roblox Studio. They can also familiarize themselves with Minecraft for Education, which is a great tool for learning that builds science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, unleashes creativity, and engages students in collaboration and problem-solving.

Kids can learn the discipline involved in creating their own games through various software and programming languages, while teens and young adults can hone their skills in web design, video editing, and app development. These digital courses are conducted either online or face- to-face and available year-round so your kids can fit them in their free time.

Design Trail for Kids also offers courses designed to develop analog skills such as drawing, painting, printmaking, and manga-creation. In addition, young scientists are invited to discover scientific concepts through hands-on activities and inquiry-based learning.

These non-digital courses are conducted exclusively in person, in order to increase children’s appreciation for the value of hands-on work and imagination. The Basecamp training center is located at 3/L Glorietta 5, Ayala Center, Makati City. Design Trail classes are conducted in the course of 4 days, for 1.5hours each session. Digital courses are priced at P2,500 per student per course for online sessions, and P3,000 for face-to-face classes. Non-digital courses can be availed at P3,000 each. Vision Hub’s online courses are priced at P5,500 per head, per course, conducted over 5 days per course, for 15 hours in total.