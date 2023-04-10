Gov’t to launch e-licensing portal for military, controlled goods

The Strategic Trade Management Office (STMO) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to launch a new e-licensing platform which will serve as a one-stop shop for all strategic trade-related services including registration of user accounts and application for authorization to export strategic goods.

File photo from the US embassy shows US Export Control and Border Security program advisor Ransom Avilla (right) turning over to Strategic Trade Management Office director Luis Catibayan more than P5-million worth of equipment to aid the agency’s efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

Darrel Cumpas, trade and industry development specialist at STMO, said the agency is testing the platform to ensure secure and safe operations before the e-platform goes live.

Earlier, DTI secretary Alfredo Pascual said the e-licensing platform’s launch is a significant stage in monitoring and controlling trade in strategic goods to ensure that these products are not used as weapons.

The portal is also expected to help increase industry awareness and compliance with the Strategic Trade Management Act (STMA) or Republic Act No. 10697.

The law seeks to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by managing the trading of strategic goods.

Strategic goods are products that, for security reasons or due to international agreements, are considered to be of military importance, and thus their export is either prohibited or subject to specific conditions.

Under STMA, there is a published National Strategic Goods List (NSGL) that specifically describes the strategic goods subject to authorization. The NSGL is comprised of military goods, dual-use goods, and nationally controlled goods.

To use the platform, the exporter must first register for a user account to be able to access STMO services and apply for export or import licenses for strategic goods.

New applications come in four types: registration, authorization, amendment/extension, and report.

After the applicant applies for registration and gets approved, the exporter can then apply for authorization.

There are two types of authorization provided — global export application and individual export application.

When the authorization is issued, the exporter may apply for either amendment of their authorization or, if their license is nearly expired, an extension of their authorization.

Different types of amendment/extension of authorization are available, from an extension of the individual authorization and amendment/modification of the authorization to an extension of the global export application.

Companies given the authorization to trade in strategic goods are also required to make an annual report on how they used their authorization or license, and this report will undergo auditing, said Cumpas.

The e-platform also has other important features. My Applications tab is where the exporter can view the status of their application, including for amendments or modifications or for individual or global authorization.

My Reports tab, on the other hand, will indicate the decisions or actions on the reports submitted, such as the posting of audit results.

Under the My Licenses tab, exporters can view their issued registration licenses as well as the validity of their licenses so they can apply one month before the expiration date. My Companies tab features the names, emails, and status of the users of the company’s account.