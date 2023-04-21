Smart fastest in Q1, but Globe most consistent–Ookla

Network intelligence company Ookla said based on its latest Speedtest Intelligence report Smart delivered the fastest median download speed at 33.39 Mbps for the first quarter of 2023.

Ookla said following Smart are Globe Telecom at 22.29 Mbps, and DITO Telecom at 18.63 Mbps.

The company said each test taken with Speedtest uses the Speedtest Server Network, a global network of high-performance servers.

Ookla further said in measuring the consistency of each operator’s performance, it found that Globe had the highest consistency in Philippines during the first quarter 2023, with 83.4% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed, followed by Smart (81.5%) and DITO (75.1%).

Ookla further said it examined the combined performance of major cell phone manufacturers and found that devices from Apple had the fastest median download speed in the Philippines during Q1 2023 at 47.99 Mbps. This is followed by Samsung (31.8 Mbps), Xiaomi (28.59 Mbps), Huawei (18.75 Mbps), and Infinix (17.19 Mbps).

In January, Ookla also released a similar report which said Smart delivered the fastest median download speed followed by Globe and DITO.

According to Ookla, its Speedtest Intelligence application revealed that among top mobile operators in the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2022, Smart delivered the fastest median download speed at 32.16 Mbps. This is followed by Globe with 12.30 Mbps, and DITO at 17.66 Mbps.

In terms of consistency, Ookla bared that Globe had the highest consistency in the Philippines during Q4 2022, with 83.1% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed. This is followed by Smart at 80.8%, and DITO at 72.6%.

Ookla also said its mobile multi-server latency results in Q4 2022 showed that among top providers, Smart registered the lowest median multi-server latency in the Philippines, followed by DITO and Globe.

"We care deeply about providing data and analyses that are meaningful, accurate, and statistically sound so that consumers and businesses can trust the information they're receiving. We've been doing this for over 15 years. Every day, millions of people use Speedtest, our flagship product, to better understand the performance and quality of their internet connections because it is the most reliable tool for measuring internet performance and providing network diagnostics," Ookla said.