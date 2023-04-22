Acer trains eyes on AI, sustainable computers, gaming

Tech titan Acer unveiled in an online global press event on April 20 a multitude of new advanced products aimed at showing what they have in store for the future of AI (artificial intelligence), gaming, and sustainable computers.

“We constantly explore how technology can impact and shape our world today, highlighting the crucial balance between technology and nature” said Jason Chen, Acer CEO.

Chen then discussed the importance of AI within its corporate strategy and how it will advance from the business industry to the general public.

The newest product in Acer’s e-mobility line is Ebii, an AI-assisted bike that provides revolutionary and security riding features.

The lightweight bike comes with a minimalist design with added features like flat-free tires and carbon belt to help reduce the lack of repairs. It has an EbiiGo app that works alongside the user, giving additional information via real time data.

“In addition to our continued sustainability initiatives, we’re always looking for more ways to provide accessible, eco-friendly solutions to our users through our Vero line-up,” said Maki Nakamura as she began her introduction on the company’s green-themed product line-up.

Vero begins with the Acerpure pro air purifier, which is produced with 35% post-consumer recycled materials. It helps eliminate up to 99% of fine particles and formaldehyde with an eco-friendly green mode to help produce cleaner air with low energy cost.

Furthermore, the Acer Vero projector, brings advanced laser light projections with 50% energy saving capabilities, brighter images, full HD resolution, 5000 ANSI lumen brightness and up to 30000 hours lifespan.

Additionally, this is embedded with an Android TV dongle and HDMI 3D for an immersive experience.

The Aspire Vero, meanwhile, is an eco-friendly laptop that has a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 10 cores, up to 16GB of low power DDR5 RAM, 12-hours battery life,15.6 inch FHD display and 1440p QHD webcam with Acer TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction).

The laptop’s chassis and screen bezels are composed of around 40% PCR plastic while the keys caps and adapter casing are made up of 50% PCR plastic.

This, the company said, increases the reduction rate of carbon emissions from 21% to 30%. With more efficient motherboard designs, Acer is also able to reduce the circuit board size by 52%.

“We’re going to keep pushing the envelope further and further and we’ve done just that with the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpartialLabs Edition,” said company executives Clark Gurden and Angela Lee as the event continued forward into the gaming section.

Acer said its Helios 3D 15 laptop, Helios Neo 16, and Predator Orion X are all ground-breaking additions to the Predator’s PC line.

The Predator Helios 3D 15 laptop runs on a 13th gen Intel Core i9 HX processor, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4080 laptop GPU with Acer’s own “AeroBlade cooling”.

It comes with SpatialLabs technology, a suite of experiences delivering intuitive interactions and immersive sensation through technologies like advanced sensory solutions, optical display, and the latest real-time rendering technologies which allows you to experience 3D images without the need of glasses.

In the same line, Predator Helios Neo 16 runs on a i7 13th gen processor, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 40 series GPU, AeroBlade fans, liquid metal thermal grease for enhanced cooling, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and refresh rates up to 165Hz.

Finally, Acer’s latest masterpiece is the Predator Orion X. This beast of technology runs on Intel Core i9-13900KS special edition processor with 24 cores, 6000 GHz in turbo, DDR5 RAM, and swappable M.2 Drive.

“At Acer, we strive to bring more innovations to a wide variety of consumers and lifestyles in a fast-changing world. As you can see, we have lots of exciting new products in the works. With our latest line of Vero and Predator gaming products, and the continued advancement of SpartialLabs 3D technology, we are enabling users to explore the new balance in their lives,” said Chen as he closed the event.