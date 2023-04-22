Pick-A-Roo launches ‘Kiddie Shopper’ summer program

Kids are in for a treat this summer as homegrown lifestyle delivery app Pick-A-Roo rolls out a special program for the first time to mark the season — the Pick-A-Roo Kiddie Shopper Summer Program.

Eric Bataga, chief executive officer of Pick-A-Roo, speaking during the launch

Making its debut in select Landmark Supermarkets this May, Pick-A-Roo’s Kiddie Shopper Summer Program allows children ages 4 to 8 to become a Pick-A-Roo Shopper for a day, picking out orders from Pick-A-Roo users and checking them out while being guided and assisted by a Pick-A-Roo Shopper on-duty.

Kids who sign up for the program will receive a Shopper Kit containing a shirt, apron, cap, and a bag, all of which they can wear during the activity.

“Traditionally, summer is when parents enroll their children in special classes and programs to help them develop new skills and hone their talents while picking up important values along the way. Through our Kiddie Shopper Summer Program, we are giving parents an avenue to let their kids undergo a ‘summer on-the-job training’ by being a Pick-A-Roo Shopper. We want kids to have fun while also appreciating the hard work our shoppers put into their jobs, and perhaps even learn the values of hard work, teamwork, discipline, responsibility, and friendship,” Eric Bataga, chief executive officer of Pick-A-Roo, said.

Parents interested in enrolling their kids into the Kiddie Shopper Summer Program can get the sign-up links from emails and social media posts from Pick-A-Roo’s official pages.

There is no sign-up fee as parents and guardians need only to order via Pick-A-Roo on the day of their respective child’s schedule.

Schedules for the Kiddie Shopper Summer Program are on May 6, 13, and 20, 2023 in Landmark Bonifacio Global City, Trinoma, and Alabang. Sessions run for one hour per batch of about five kids, with the first one starting at 9 a.m.

Pick-A-Roo will accept registrations until May 6 only.

This summer also marks the official launch of Pick-A-Roo’s Pick-Up feature. Using the app, this feature lets users order from the shops, groceries, and restaurants available on Pick-A-Roo, pay for their orders via credit card, and collect them at their chosen time.

“More and more people are continuing to go out these days, whether it’s for work, school, or in-person errands and other leisure activities. Through the Pick-Up feature, we’re giving Pick-A-Roo users more options on how they want to get their orders,” Bataga said.

The feature offers an easy way for parents who are out with their family during weekends, for example, to order groceries and pick them up on the way home so they can enjoy more time with their loved ones.

Those who are reporting in the office can also use this feature to order their meals, and just pick them up during their break time.

Last year, Pick-A-Roo rolled out its exclusive Mall-in-One feature, which lets users order from multiple stores in one mall, and then pay and check out everything in a single transaction.

There’s also Pick-A-Roo’s Single Checkout feature, which streamlines the payment and delivery process by letting users make their orders, checkout, and pay them all in one go.

Lastly, Pick-A-Roo also launched its Rewards Program, which people can now enjoy via the app. Users receive one stamp per P1,000 spend, which they can exchange for various rewards such as free delivery, free eco bag, gift with purchase, discounts, and more.

Pick-A-Roo’s Kiddie Shopper Summer Program allows children ages 4 to 8 to become a Pick-A-Roo Shopper for a day, picking out orders from Pick-A-Roo users and checking them out while being guided and assisted by a Pick-A-Roo Shopper on-duty

Pick-A-Roo users can avail of the following summer-exclusive discounts and free delivery using the following codes until April 30, 2023 only:

PICK&ROLLGRO — Get P100 OFF for a minimum spend of P2,000 on grocery pick-up orders. Up to 2x use only.

PICK&ROLLFOOD — Get P70 OFF for a minimum spend of P500 on food pick-up orders. Up to 2x use only.

PICK&ROLLSHOPS — Get P100 OFF for a minimum spend of P1,000 on shop pick-up orders. Up to 2x use only.

SUMMERDEL — Get FREE DELIVERY (capped P98) for a minimum spend of P4,444 on grocery orders. Up to 2x use only.

SUMMERMEALS — Get FREE DELIVERY (capped P78) for a minimum spend of P944 on food orders. Up to 2x use only.

SUMMERSHOPS — Get FREE DELIVERY (capped P98) for a minimum spend of P2,444 on shops orders. Up to 2x use only.

Meanwhile, new users can get P200 off for a minimum spend of P1,000 on grocery, food, or shops on their first order when they use the code NEWNICORN upon checking out their first order. This code can be used only once and is valid until December 31, 2023.