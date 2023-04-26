Clark hotel touts ‘smart’ rooms for tech-savvy travelers

Best Western Plus Metro Clark, a 4-star hotel at the heart of Angeles City in Pampanga, said it is keeping up with the increasingly tech-savvy travelers by integrating advanced technologies into its rooms, which are converted into smart hotel rooms equipped with innovative automation and intuitive controls for lighting, temperature, and entertainment.

The hotel, part of the Savers Group, offers fast and reliable Internet services from the fiber broadband provider Converge, to support the different connectivity needs of tourists wherever they are in the hotel.



The 14-storey hotel has a total of 186 luxurious rooms and features amenities that bring them into a class of its own. They have four specialty restaurants offering a wide variety of food choices, ranging from Japanese cuisine, hearty treats and beverages, authentic Cantonese food, and other international delicacies.



Taking note of the needs of its corporate and government clients, it also opened five meeting and function rooms, a four-storey stilt parking, a brand-new fitness center, and an executive lounge which are poised to attract more meetings, incentives, conference, and exhibitions (MICE) customers.



While the tourism and hospitality sector is among the industries that suffered the worst hits of the pandemic, Best Western Plus managed to open up opportunities during the crises at the helm of its chief executive officer Jack Uy.

“I realized, in the hotel business, it takes a lot of hard work, determination, and patience. Just like any other construction project, we had our own share of challenges and frustrations due to the pandemic. But we overcame these hurdles as our company weathered in the past two decades,” Uy said.

Because of its many innovations, the hotel was recognized as one of the top hotels that possess elite standards, facilities, and services in Southeast Asia.

“Best Western Plus Metro Clark is the premier destination at the heart of Angeles City as we are the only four-star hotel located here. At the same time being able to give our customers and guests the full experience of comfort, and safety as well as delicious food,” Justine Uy, Savers Group Holdings Inc. VP of Marketing, said.

“It’s already a given na kailangan nila ng high-speed internet. So we actually are partnered with Converge which secures us up to 300 Mbps in all the areas of our hotel,” the marketing executive added.

“There’s a slogan before where they say coffee is life. Now WiFi is life. Nobody can work without WiFi because everything revolves around the internet now. This is how you run the business – your connectivity should be quick and reliable,” Rick S. Magbalot, Best Western Plus Metro Clark GM, said.