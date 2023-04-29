AMD intros Ryzen Z1 Series, expands Zen 4 lineup for handheld consoles

Chipmaker AMD has introduced the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, which the company claims is the ultimate high-performance processor for handheld PC gaming consoles.

The Ryzen Z1 Series features two high-performance processors, the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, both offering industry-leading gaming experiences, uncompromising battery life, and featuring AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics.

AMD is partnering with Asus to launch the first Ryzen Z1 Series device with the Asus ROG Ally, a premium handheld PC console, featuring up to a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

“At AMD, we’re continually advancing the next generation of gaming experiences, from consoles to desktops to on-the-go handheld devices,” Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM at AMD, said. “Ryzen Z1 processors deliver gamers an elite gaming experience and extreme portability in exciting gaming form factors.”

Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen Z1 Series processors offer breathtaking visuals and, with the efficiency of “Zen 4” architecture, deliver incredible battery life for a truly portable, high-performance gaming experience.

With AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics built right in, gamers will have the power to play graphically intensive modern games smoothly.

Users can optimize their game play with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition by utilizing features including AMD Radeon Super Resolution2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening3, AMD Link4 and more. These features can boost performance with increased frame rates and responsiveness, while helping extend battery life.

Every AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor supports USB4 for fast and easy connectivity for the latest external storage and display devices, as well as the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory standards, delivering fast performance and low latency for more responsive gaming.

With compatibility for Windows 11 and other operating systems, Ryzen Z1 Series processor-based devices can deliver the full breadth of Windows 11 applications and games. Gamers will have access to hundreds of PC games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (sold separately) and seamless access to their game libraries.

Built on x86 architecture and ready for Windows 11, users of Ryzen Z1 Series devices will also have native access to popular social and productivity software. Ryzen Z1 devices are also equipped with smart power management technology which will allow them to game and run these applications well with great battery life.

“At Xbox, we put the player at the center by giving them choice on the experience and device that best fit their gaming needs,” Roanne Sones, head of Xbox hardware, said. “With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we’re bringing hundreds of games to new devices, including on-the-go gaming handhelds, and are excited to see AMD investing in new processors to grow this device category.”

AMD Ryzen Z1 processors will be available first in the Asus ROG Ally. More information about the Asus ROG Ally availability and pricing will be announced by Asus on May 11.

“Having a great gaming experience doesn’t mean you have to be tied to a chair or a charger,” Shawn Yen, product management director of Gaming Business Unit, Asus, said.

“With the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, we’re working with AMD to deliver the power, visuals and efficiency needed to enable a superior portable gaming experience — whether you’re traveling, commuting for work or simply want to game untethered.”