PH team Sibol vows to defend ‘Mobile Legends’ crown in SEA Games

Sibol MLBB, the official delegation of the Philippines at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang medal event is vying to get its third championship title for the country.

The PH team for Mobile Legends won the gold at the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games

In a joint press conference organized by Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) and video gaming company MOONTON Games, PESO executive director Marlon Marcelo shared that the teams have been training intensively to defend the title and win more podium finishes.

“We strive to give our best to take the third Gold medal for the country. Our main goal is to further put the Philippines in the global esports map, through Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This time, we are also optimistic that our female team will showcase their best performance in the tournament,” Marcelo said.

“Over the years, our Filipino esports athletes have been exhibiting outstanding and unparalleled performance not just in Southeast Asia but also the world. We hope the fans will continue rallying behind the teams as they vie to once again bring pride and glory for the country through Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” Harry Leonardo, MOONTON Games Esports marketing lead, said.

The biennial multi-sport event will feature nine countries for MLBB namely Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, Timor Leste, Myanmar, the Philippines, and the host country Cambodia. This year, the medal event will have a standalone tournament for women.

The playoffs for MLBB Women are scheduled from May 10-11, 2023, followed by the playoffs for MLBB Men from May 12-14, 2023. Information on groupings and tournament format will be announced by the SEA Games esports organizing committee in the coming weeks.

The Sibol MLBB – Women will be represented by Mery Christine “PHI.VIVERO” Vivero, Kaye Maerylle “PHI.ALPUERTO” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “PHI.AMORES” Amores, Sheen “PHI.PEREZ” Perez, Fatima Phoebe “PHI.TABURNAL” Taburnal, Gwyneth “PHI.DIAGON” Diagon, and Alexandria Dhzoie “PHI.DARDO” Dardo. The team is headed by coach Abraham Unida.

On the other hand, the Sibol MLBB Men is composed mostly of MPL Philippines Season 11 frontrunner and top seed BREN Esports namely Marco “PHI.REQUITANO” Requitano, Angelo Kyle “PHI.ARACANGEL” Arcangel, Michael Angelo “PHI.SAYSON” Sayson, David Charles “PHI.CANON” Canon, Rowgien “PHI.UNIGO” Unigo, and ONIC Philippines’ Nowee “PHI.MACASA” Macasa. The team will be coached by Francis Glindro.

Last year, the country took home the crown and dismantled Indonesia in a best-of-five (BO5) series. In 2019, both countries were also the finalists, wherein the Philippines emerged victorious.