ZTE unveils new solutions, innovations in PH market

Chinese technology company ZTE Corporation has introduced its latest products and solutions to industry players, partners, and consumers from various industries at the Philippine leg of the “ZTE Day”.

ZTE showcased groundbreaking products and solutions during “ZTE Day” held in the Philippines.

With the theme “Shaping Digital Innovation,” ZTE Philippines showcased its products and solutions including:

Products and solutions for access, transport, and cloud core networks to deploy end-to-end, efficient, and green digital infrastructure; Innovative solutions and best practices for the B2B and B2H fields to facilitate operators’ development of brand-new digital services; Smartphones and other diverse terminal product series to empower full-scenario digital life; Cutting-edge technologies to break the boundaries of coverage, capacity, and services and unlock infinite possibilities.

Specifically, ZTE day hosted a variety of sessions reflecting the current technology trends in the world – 5G connectivity, Intelligent Transmission Network, FTTx Evolution and New Smart Home,5G Cloud Core, Computing Power Accelerate Digitalization, ZTE Servers, and Storage Products Introduction.

ZTE Day also aims to underscore ZTE’s Research and Development investments. In 2022, the company strengthened its key technology and product competitiveness, with R&D expenses reaching RMB 21.60 billion, or 17.6% of its revenues.

In addition to the Philippines, ZTE Day will also be held in other countries as well, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Morocco, among others.