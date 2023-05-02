Tech education firm kicks off program for PH

International tech education firm GoIT kicking off its first course about a month after launching on the Philippine market.

The first batch of students will follow a 10-month Fullstack program, at the end of which GoIT will assist participants with their job hunt.

The Fullstack course, like all other programs that will soon be introduced by the company, is specifically designed for people who want a career change from their current job to one in the IT industry.

All programs are supported by top-notch mentors with considerable experience in the IT field, eager to share their knowledge.

GoIT’s learning model is tailored to the participants’ schedule, with part-time courses that can be taken 2-3 hours a day and on weekends. To make it easier for students to pay for the course, GoIT has partnered with BillEase to offer 3-, 6-, and 9-month installment plans.

Currently, around 1.4 million to 1.5 million Filipinos work in the IT-BPM industry and contribute $31-33 billion in revenue. Based on the Philippine IT-BPM Roadmap 2028 from the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines’ (IBPAP), the country’s IT industry can grow by $58.9 billion and add 1.1 million jobs by 2028.

“The launch on the Philippines market has been successful for us. We have managed, in a relatively short period of time, to optimize our processes so that we have held around 10 free webinars, attended by more than 3,000 people. In the meantime, the first group of students for the Fullstack course is planned to be started in June 2023 and we are impressed by their dedication to start on this path of retraining,” Khrystyna Gankevych, the head of growth in the GoIT Group, said.

GoIT’s business model differentiates itself from competitors through free marathons. Apart from helping people better understand the IT field, it also enables them to test the courses and choose a specialization that suits them. Of those who take part in the week-long marathons, some have expressed interest to take the course they want.

GoIT is preparing to launch its second course on the local market — QA manual — which is aimed at a wider range of people who want to learn a complex programming language and who need support in the process. GoIT is currently in the process of organizing the new batch of students who will undergo the QA course.