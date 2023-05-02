University of the Visayas bares high-tech innovation hub

A state-of-the-art engineering and technology center is currently being developed by the University of the Visayas, which will be the first-of-its-kind in Cebu.

The University of the Visayas and Altair join hands to bless the new Centre of Excellence, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide students with cutting-edge technology and training

The university has entered into a partnership with Altair, a provider of simulation-driven design, data analytics & AI, and high-performance computing solutions, to drive this goal forward.

“The University of the Visayas chose to work with Altair in setting up their Centre of Excellence in the Cebu region due to its progressive mindset, and is keen to include breakthrough technologies to modernize their curriculum,” Srirangam Sri Rangarajan, managing director of Altair for ASEAN and ANZ, said.

“Through our MOU, we plan to provide exposure to all students of the university, especially engineering, architecture and science students and to those that aspire to work in the areas of design simulation, AI, Machine Learning, High-Performance Computing, Electrification and the Internet of Things. The university will also be acting as a catalyst for conducting advanced certification programs for practicing engineers who are keen to build on their skillsets and adopt trending technologies.”

With a real world, forward-thinking approach to education, the university’s collaboration with a highly reputable technology company is also aimed at continuously upgrading the knowledge and skills of its educators and researchers to be aligned with industry best practices in their respective fields.

The Centre of Excellence will run an intensive certification program, whereby students will attend training sessions, workshops, seminars, forums, and conferences – held by industry-specific technology experts from Altair and members of the faculties.

The Centre will also require students to be involved in publishing research papers, incubation projects, and student competitions to simulate the experience of working in a competitive, intellectually demanding environment.