AWS vows more investments in ASEAN

SINGAPORE–Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) vowed to continue investing in the Southeast Asian region, particularly in the area of training and infrastructure.

Conor McNamara, AWS managing director for ASEAN, said “we will continue to invest, looking forward.”

Conor McNamara, AWS managing director for ASEAN, Speaking at the recently concluded AWS ASEAN Summit.

Speaking at the recently concluded AWS ASEAN Summit, the executive listed some of the key investments that AWS made including $6.5 billion to establish its first AWS Asia Pacific Region in Singapore, and more than $5 billion over 15 years in Indonesia.

McNamara said just recently, AWS announced plans for a new infrastructure region in Malaysia which will entail an investment of more than $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037. Another regional hub is also being eyed in Thailand, with an investment of $5 billion in the next 15 years.

Earlier, AWS announced that it has opened “local zones” in the Philippines and Vietnam.

These local zones, which also entail substantial investment aimed to increase AWS presence in the said countries and increased the skills training programs that AWS is planning.

AWS, a subsidiary of tech behemoth Amazon, also said it is eyeing 10 more new local zones across the region. AWS said these local infrastructure investments can generate thousands of jobs in the country.

McNamara further said for every dollar of AWS revenue, partners across the globe generated a revenue multiple based on their activities, cloud maturity, and business models.

In Asia Pacific, whether reselling, offering services, technology solutions or a combination of these, partners with a full stack of professional services and the most diversified offerings can achieve a $3.96 multiplier per $1 AWS sold, the executive said.

Outside ASEAN, McNamara also said AWS “will leverage the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud to expand to Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help their customers accelerate digital transformation.”

Aside from local zones, McNamara said AWS is also eyeing to partner with universities and learning institutions across the region.

McNamara further said today, AWS has trained one million individuals on cloud. “This is a big, big milestone for us,” the executive said.

What AWS hopes to achieve is to unlock the economic benefits of cloud computing through these various skills training programs, McNamara further said.

AWS representatives meanwhile said the AWS ASEAN Summit held in Singapore drew an impressive 4,800 attendees across the region. Aside from the in-person attendees, some 3,300 people also joined via a live stream of the event.