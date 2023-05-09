PHILPost speeding up digitalization to ride on e-commerce boom

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHILPost) said it is accelerating its digitalization and modernization program under the Roadmap 2020 to actively participate in the e-commerce industry and help businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), thrive in the digital economy.

Photo from PhilPost

In a recent workshop on trade facilitation, Mara Beatrice Gervacio, head of Philpost business development and corporate planning, told participants that over the past years, the Post Office has been on a journey of digital innovation to improve operational efficiency and take on a bigger role in the e-commerce industry.

“PHILPost is not just in the business of delivering mail. We are part of the national supply chain, and this digitalization journey involves various initiatives under the Roadmap 2020, which prescribes the establishment of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to provide direction to modernize and shift its operations from manual to semi-automated,” said Gervacio.

The ERP system would incorporate a financial counter system, which is a centralized system simplifying key day-to-day business portal counter operations including a mail management system to ensure timely processing and delivery, a financial management information system to efficiently manage and monitor all financial transactions, and a human resource information payroll system to manage and monitor employee records.

Gervacio said PhilPost has also procured a parcel and flats sorting machine that is expected to improve operational processes in the mail exchange centers and enhance systems integration of its track and trace system to allow real-time information on the whereabouts of every mail item.

And to help MSMEs, Gervacio said they have previously presented to the Department of Trade and Industry the concept of the “ePacket Service,” an international outbound shipping service that aims to support the continuous growth of international trade and cross-border e-commerce.

She explained that the ePacket is a two-kilogram maximum item that basically focuses on e-commerce.

“Usually, it is very difficult for MSMEs to send small or sample items because the minimum weight or dimension is too big for their sample items. Now the postal administrations have developed ePacket to cater to small sample items to be delivered outside of the country,” she said.

Also in the works is the enhancement of the financial features of the postal identification card to digitalize the Post Office’s pre-existing services such as remittances, pay-out services, and the collection of services for contributions, Gervacio said.

The launch of a Post Office mobile app is also part of the modernization plan that would allow all mail and financial services, logistics, warehousing services, and even postal merchandise can easily be accessed through this super app, she added.

Gervacio also revealed a plan to have a Bangko sa Barangay Service Project, in which the Post Office will be able to transform thousands of its outlets nationwide into financial hubs that offer various services such as disbursement, fund transfer, cash withdrawal, loan application, payment, and insurance collection.