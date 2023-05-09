Sony Electronics unveils latest audio product line

Sony Electronics has released it new line of audio products including open-back monitor headphones for spatial sound creation and a condenser microphone for studio recording.

Sony said the MDR-MV1 pairs accurate spatial sound field reproduction with the quality and comfort desired by sound engineers and creators. The new C-80 Condenser Microphone builds upon the legacy of Sony’s professional microphones to offer high-quality sound at an accessible price, the company said.

The Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone.

The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones which combine sound quality with long-lasting wear and reliability, are best for mixing and mastering. Their open back design enables accurate reproduction of a wide sound field, making them a suitable option for mixing and mastering immersive spatial sound, such as 360 Reality Audio, as well as stereo sound with hi-resolution capability.

To complement this, Sony also brings the C-80, a new microphone for home studios ideal for vocal/voice recording, instrumental recording, vlogging, webcasting and podcasting. This latest addition inherits the technology of Sony’s revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, making high-quality sound even more accessible.

“With the rise in spatial sound and high-quality streaming music services, we are seeing a demand for headphones that can adaptably address and enrich all of these immersive needs,” Andy Munitz, senior product manager at Sony Electronics, said. “Sony’s deep heritage in audio is on display with the introduction of the MDR-MV1, a flexible and stylish new option for home or studio use. The headphones prioritize comfort, showcase Sony’s craftsmanship and provide long-term durability while offering users the ability to accurately reproduce sounds, as the artist intended them to be heard.”

“The C-80 takes advantage of Sony’s heritage in professional audio, providing users with an affordable introductory model that incorporates high-end professional features,” John Studdert, head of media solutions, Sony Electronics, said. “With unrivaled sound quality and thoughtful construction, the C-80 is a great addition to any audio enthusiast’s microphone collection and a perfect complement to Sony’s full line of professional audio technologies.”

The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones.

The MDR-MV1 offers extended spatial sound reproducibility and accurate sound object positioning within a 360-degree space, as well as clear, hi-resolution, nuanced sound with a super-wide frequency range and accurate soundstage. The headphones’ uniquely developed driver units provide ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80 kHz) with natural high frequencies. This makes it easier for professionals to capture localization, spaciousness and detailed changes in sound processing. The open back structure of the headphones reduces internally reflected sounds and eliminates acoustic resonances while accurately reproducing natural, rich spatial information and sounds. These robust features support their use in professional mixing and mastering environments while accommodating audio engineers’ highest standards.

Engineered with comfort in mind, the MDR-MV1 features breathable earpads and are intentionally lightweight, soft and fitted to provide a pleasant wearing experience, even after hours of use. The MDR-MV1 includes a high quality replaceable, detachable cable with machined aluminum connectors and a stereo mini-jack adapter for ease of use in a professional setting.

The C-80 inherits the essence of Sony’s revered C-800G and popular C-100 microphones, utilizing the microphone capsule derived from the C-100 and a two-part metallic anti-vibrational body structure used in the C-800G. Its “Noise Elimination Construction” also prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound. A dual diaphragm configuration is also present within the C-80, suppressing sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allowing more stability in the vocal recording process.

Tight and rich mid-range capture in the C-80 provides a vocal sound with a clear core and presence, allowing vocals to stand out even when mixed with other instrumental sounds. The C-80 also provides a realistic reproduction of the characteristics of an instrument, such as the sound of guitar strings and the resonance of the body, and a natural and clear recording is achieved by suppressing boomy low frequencies and noise when close to the microphone. The MDR-MV1 and C-80 will be available at select Sony Authorized Dealers starting May 12. The MDR-MV1 is priced at P23,999, while the C-80 comes with a P34,999 price tag.