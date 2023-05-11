Dell unveils bevy of products, including eco-backpack, aimed at hybrid workers  

PENANG – With hybrid work and sustainability as overriding themes, tech titan Dell has rolled out a slew of products and computer peripherals, including an eco-backpack made of recycled film extracted from car windshields.

The American tech firm showcased its latest commercial client and ecosystem portfolio during a media briefing at the picturesque Fullerton Hotel in this Malaysian city by the bay.

Speaking at the event, Paul Carter, vice president for client solutions group for Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies, pointed out that technology has, and will, continue to shape the way people work and how they define it.

“In a hybrid, digital-first world, organizations must not only shift their mindset but also ensure their workforce is equipped with secure and intelligent technologies so they can be at their best,” he said.

Rather than focusing on providing standalone hardware to employees, Carter said companies should focus on providing a full PC ecosystem experience coupled with secure technology solutions to allow collaboration and productive work in this hybrid era.

The executive, however, said that monitors and desktops are not going away soon even with the introduction of mobile computers that cater to the needs of those working from home. He said each product category have its own market to serve, particularly the desktops for graphics and power users.

From left: Optiflex 7010SFF, Optiflex 7010 MFF, Pro Webcam WB5023, Monitor P2422H, Speakerphone SP3022, wireless keyboard and mouse KM7321W

Included in the updated Dell commercial line-up are:

A fully redesigned Latitude line-up, including the new Latitude 9440 that combines collaboration and beautiful design, and Latitude 7340/7440 Ultralight for productivity on-the-go

The Precision portfolio is refreshed with multiple form factors and options for mobility and performance, aimed at those needing a little more horsepower and graphics performance without compromising mobility.

Dell OptiPlex portfolio – celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, OptiPlex now comes with simplified options that will make it easy for customers to configure and buy systems that match their business needs.

The new set of advanced displays and peripherals was developed to boost users’ productivity and ease of collaboration for an improved overall PC experience.

To complete the PC experience in a modern work setup, the latest version of Dell Optimizer extends intelligence from the PC to the rest of the ecosystem – adding intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity and collaboration that learn and respond to the way people work.

Precision 7680 workstation

Beyond hardware, Dell said it customers are increasing their focus on sustainability and are turning to the company to help them reach their sustainability goals. Thus, Dell is expanding the innovative use of sustainable materials using circular design principles.

“Dell continues to drive circular innovation in our product design, packaging, manufacturing, materials, and services,” said Anothai Wettayakorn, vice president for Asia Emerging Markets and South Asia Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies.

Dell 14 portable monitor P1424H

“We are expanding the use of low-carbon emissions aluminum to include more recycled content and extending this material to more of our portfolio, including the Latitude 9440, and Precision 5680, and to the Latitude 7000 series later this year.”

Dell said it has increased the percentage of post-consumer recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact further in its most sustainable Latitude laptop series, Precision 3000 Series workstations, and the latest commercial monitors.

Meanwhile, the “Quiet Mode” within the thermal management settings of Dell Optimizer can help end users save power up to 18%.

An interesting product it launched is the EcoLoop, an eco-friendly backpack that is made out of film taken from car windshields.

Dell dual charge dock HD 220

Also unveiled during the media event were Dell-branded all-in-one PCs, webcam, speakerphone, wireless keyboard and mouse, charge dock, and portable monitor.