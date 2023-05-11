Poco formally launches F5 Series smartphones in PH

Smartphone brand Poco formally debuted in the Philippines its F5 Series on Wednesday, May 10, through a media launch held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Angus Ng, head of product marketing for Poco in the Philippines, speaking during the launch

Angus Ng, head of product marketing for Poco in the Philippines, led the media event where he discussed the features of the newest smartphones in town.

“We are thrilled to bring Poco’s latest flagship smartphones to the Philippines,” Ng said. “With the Poco F5 Series, we aim to elevate the mobile experience to a whole new level, and we cannot wait to share this incredible journey with all our Filipino fans,” Ng said.

According to the company, “the F5 is explicitly created for techies who love mobile gaming. It delivers a robust and smooth performance even when switching between multiple apps, from scrolling and browsing to video calls and watching livestreaming.”

The new F5 series has two models: the standard and the pro version.

The Poco F5 has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip, with a 31% higher Antutu score than the previous generation.

Its LiquidCool Technology 2.0 and Vapor Chamber help keep it cool and dissipate heat more efficiently.

The device also boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz Flow AMOLED DotDisplay that is easy on the eyes, as well as a 64MP main camera.

It has a long battery life and can be charged quickly, taking only 50 minutes to reach 100% with 67W turbocharging.

The Poco F5 Pro smartphone, meanwhile, runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, features a 5160mAh battery that lasts a day, and offers fast charging methods such as 67W turbocharging and 30W wireless charging.

It has a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a self-developed super touch feature for gaming, and a camera with OIS and EIS features that can shoot 8K videos and produces high-definition output with a larger color gamut.

When ask what the difference between the brands of smartphone companies under parent company Xiaomi, Ng said “If you want to simplify for what we stand for as a brand, Xiaomi is premium, Redmi is extreme affordability, and Poco stands for performance for value.”

Poco F5 Pro will come in black and white and will be available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB variants.

The recommended retail prices for these variants are P26,999, P28,999, and P30,999, respectively. However, they will be available at an early bird price starting from P23,999 via Poco’s official store in Shopee.

The Poco F5 will come in White, Blue, and Black and will be available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants.

The recommended retail prices for these variants are P20,999 and P22,999, respectively. However, they will be available at an early bird price starting from P18,299 via Shopee.