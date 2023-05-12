With new Watsonx platform, IBM seeks to boost businesses with AI

At its annual Think conference, tech behemoth IBM has released a new AI (artificial intelligence) initiative dubbed “WatsonX”, a revolutionary platform designed to power next-generation foundation models and generative AI for businesses across industries.

Watsonx is an AI development studio that offers businesses a comprehensive set of tools to build and deploy AI solutions. It provides access to IBM foundation models, a data store for training and tuning data, and a governance toolkit to ensure ethical and compliant AI solutions.

The platform, according to the company, simplifies the process of building and scaling AI solutions, making it easier for businesses to adopt and benefit from AI technology.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and CEO, said: “With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever. Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient.”

The WatsonX platform consists of three specific offerings:

IBM watsonx.ai

The AI studio simplifies the AI building process with pre-trained models, training tools, and cost-effective infrastructure. It includes IBM’s foundation model library for various data modalities and thousands of open-source models and datasets through a collaboration with Hugging Face.

IBM watsonx.data

A user-friendly data store optimized for governed data and AI workloads, built on open lakehouse architecture. It provides a single point of entry for accessing robust data, reducing data warehouse costs by up to 50 percent. The platform includes built-in governance tools, automation, and integrations with existing databases and tools for a seamless user experience. It can manage workloads on-premise and across multi-cloud environments.

IBM watsonx.governance

The AI governance toolkit ensures trusted AI workflows, reducing risk, time, and cost associated with manual processes. It includes mechanisms to protect customer privacy, proactively detect model bias and drift, and helps organizations meet their ethics standards. The solution will be generally available later this year.

IBM said WatsonX.ai studio will team up with Hugging Face’s open-source libraries to offer thousands of models and datasets, adding that it is committed to an open ecosystem approach to provide businesses with the best models and architecture to meet their unique needs.

The tech giant also said it is planning to integrate watsonx.ai foundation models into its major software products such as Watson Code Assistant, AIOps Insights, Environmental Intelligence Suite, Watson Assistant, and Watson Orchestrate.

IBM added it will also soon offer new products to drive AI adoption, including a GPU offering on IBM Cloud, a Consulting Center of Excellence for Generative AI, a Cloud Carbon Calculator, and a study on seven trends shaping business with generative AI being one of them.