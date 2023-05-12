EdgePoint activates co-location tower with Dito Telecommunity

EdgePoint Infrastructure, an Asean-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, via its subsidiary EdgePoint Towers, has activated its first tower co-location tenancy site in partnership with Dito Telecommunity.

Upon recently securing ownership of the 48-meter, ground-based tower located in Tanay, Rizal, 57km east of Manila, EdgePoint made the tower Ready For Installation (RFI) in under two weeks.



The site enables Dito Telecommunity to serve more than 139,000 residents in the area. The activation also kicks off a partnership between EdgePoint and Dito Telecommunity that will see the rollout of planned co-location projects across Luzon.

“With the government – via the Department of Information and Communications Technology — encouraging the installation of shared telecommunications towers via independent tower companies, EdgePoint Philippines is focused on making its tower network available to all operators for fast-track deployment,” Suresh Sidhu, CEO of EdgePoint Infrastructure, said.

“We are committed to ensuring the ready availability of accessible and reliable wireless telecommunications infrastructure to support all mobile network operators and Internet service providers in the Philippines, thereby improving service quality to their customers,” the executive added.

To date, EdgePoint Philippines operates 2557 active sites in the country, with the number targeted to reach 3000 by the end of 2023.