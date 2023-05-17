Dutch-Filipino tech firm unveils WaterDeliveryPH app

Dutch-Filipino IT firm Chanz Global announced that its new mobile application called WaterDeliveryPH is now available on all major app stores.

The company said with just a few clicks, the app guarantees a reliable, user-friendly, and convenient way to order safe and clean drinking water across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Introducing Wade, WaterDeliveryPH’s friendly mascot helping users stay on top of their water needs.

After nearly two years since piloting the service in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, and Mandaluyong City, WaterDeliveryPH has expanded its service areas, including Valenzuela City and Muntinlupa City, with more government-approved water refilling stations passing regular water potability standards to choose from for its users.

“The service provides a convenient way for users, especially those pressed for time, to search for clean and safe water when and where they need it,” Yuri Stegeman, CEO of Chanz Global, said.

“When our schedules are too busy, even tasks for basic needs can disrupt our day, and simply being able to order drinking water with just a few clicks takes off some of the pressure,” he added.

As of April 2023, more than 115 water refilling stations have joined on board the digital platform allowing access to more users.

Gabriel Del Rosario, president and CEO of H2O Life Source Philippines Inc., said, “WaterDeliveryPH helps us gain more customers by having a digital platform that simplifies the ordering process, thus, making it easier to access reliable drinking water providers.” You may download the WaterDeliveryPH app for free on its official website, Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery.