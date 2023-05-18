AWS eyes more public, private sector partnerships across ASEAN

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of technology giant Amazon, is eyeing more public and private sector cloud technology partnerships across the Asia Pacific.

AWS bared its partnership strategy in the recently-held AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore, an event that drew an impressive 4,800 attendees across the region. Aside from the in-person attendees, some 3,300 people also joined via a live stream of the event.

AWS says it remains deeply committed to supporting ASEAN customers.

Eric Conrad, regional managing director, ASEAN, Worldwide Public Sector, said: “Today, we are seeing public sector organizations move into a new phase of their digital evolution, and AWS is working closely with our customers and partners to help them effectively leverage the power of cloud technologies to deliver faster, and more innovative citizen services.”

The executive further said AWS “believes the cloud will play an even bigger role to help ASEAN governments and public sector organizations deliver national priorities, improve the lives of citizens, and drive economic growth.”



“AWS remains deeply committed to supporting our local customers through long-term multi-billion dollar investments in world-leading secure cloud infrastructure, our range of training programs to increase digital skills, and renewable energy projects to improve sustainability outcomes.”

Conrad further said AWS is in talks with ASEAN governments—from the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, among others—on how to help these governments improve public services.

“The demand for cloud to improve public services is there, although every government may have different needs,” Conrad said, adding that each country “has its own unique circumstances and policies” and AWS is “working with government along those policies.”

As a concrete example, Conrad said Pos Malaysia Berhad, Malaysia’s primary postal and courier service provider, is building on AWS to power their ambitious transformation plan to diversify beyond traditional mail and parcel delivery.”

For the private sector meanwhile, AWS announced that it has partnered with cloud solutions firm eCloudvalley to further expand its global presence.

Jonathan Que, eCloudvalley regional director for ASEAN said the deal is a “multiyear strategic collaboration” between the firm and AWS.

AWS is also set to invest heavily in terms of skills training for the markets that eCloudvalley including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and the United States.

Although there has been an existing AWS-eCloudvalley partnership, the new deal will focus on getting more companies to use AWS as their preferred cloud platform through eCloudvalley. eCloudvalley has a Philippine office and is currently the cloud platform of choice for various enterprises including financial institution Union Bank and fast-food giant Jollibee.