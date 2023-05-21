Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor takes off-road capability to next level

Ford Philippines has officially launched the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor in the country, raising the off-road performance bar as a pickup truck built for true enthusiasts.

The next-gen Raptor is an optimized high-performance off-road pickup truck equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain, smart technologies, and advanced safety features to elevate the standard of off-road driving. Like its predecessor, the Next-Gen Raptor showcases a commanding look and presence on its exterior, while delivering comfort and convenience inside.

“Rooted in our Ford Performance DNA, the next-gen Raptor is more capable and tougher than ever. It is designed to conquer any terrain with a bold new look and powerful performance with major upgrades and enhancements to already-popular features that Filipino customers have grown to love,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“We are truly excited for the return of the Raptor brand, and we are confident that the second-generation Raptor will continue to resonate with performance pickup enthusiasts in the country.”

The next-gen Raptor boasts of a Full Time 4-wheel Drive System with the option to switch to rear-wheel drive, a rear locking differential, underbody protection, and aggressive approach and departure angles.

It is equipped with 2.5-inch FOX shocks with position sensitive damping technology that provides higher damping forces at full jounce and rebound to enable better off-road capabilities, while increased wheel travel and outstanding bump absorption deliver supreme stability and comfort on all terrains.

Equipped with a Trail Control System that functions like cruise control tailored for off-road, drivers can select a set speed with the truck to control the throttle and braking functions. This allows the driver to concentrate entirely on steering through challenging terrains such as rocky trails, muddy tracks, and steep inclines.

At the heart of the Next-Gen Raptor is the highly capable 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel Engine mated with the 10-speed automatic transmission with e-Shifter that produces 210PS max power and 500Nm max torque and allows the pickup truck to deliver a seamless and efficient performance.

Equipped with seven driving modes (Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock Crawl, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Baja), the truck is highly effective in different driving conditions. The modes are calibrated to have an effect on all aspects of the vehicle, from traction control, engine, transmission calibration, and so much more.

The next-gen Raptor wraps its performance chassis in a bold and aggressive exterior that not only takes Ranger to the next level, but screams Ford Performance and clearly links it to the rest of the Raptor family.

A cut from its first generation, the Ford DNA is visible in the next-gen Raptor’s exterior that gives off a tough athletic look that is recognizable at all angles.

Its bold stance on the outside communicates strength and power through its increased track and flared wheel arches. The front commands attention with its unmistakable Ford look on its Matrix headlights with C-clamp daytime running lights and bigger F-O-R-D lettering, as well as the bumper that is separated from the grille.

Giving it a muscular stance on the road is the 17-inch alloy wheels with BF Goodrich K02 high performance all-terrain tires designed for aggressive traction for on and off-road adventures.

The exterior strength and purpose continue inside the next-gen Raptor with a sports steering wheel with on-center Raptor logo, durable materials throughout, and Code Orange stitching on the instrument panel, trim, and seats that are further enhanced by Raptor’s ambient lighting at night.

The magnesium paddle shifters enable the driver to shift precisely on the performance modes and deliver exact commands from the driver to the transmission.

The cabin also features all-new, jet fighter-inspired sports seats both in the front and rear with prominent bolstering that is more comfortable and supportive during spirited cornering.

Seamless Connectivity

The next-gen Ranger Raptor’s new center console boasts of seamless integration and enhanced functionality that extends into the instrument panel. The design facilitates easy access to controls, storage, and wireless charging capabilities.

Valuable information is offered to the driver through the vehicle’s large 12-inch digital instrument cluster with fully-configurable layout and gauges that displays a start-up and farewell animation, digital speedometer and tachometer, and animated drive mode selection. It also includes a ‘calm view’ which removes information on demand from the display.

It also features a 12-inch portrait touchscreen center display connected to Ford’s cutting-edge SYNC4A communication and entertainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Smart features give drivers the confidence to take on their next big adventure. With its 360-Degree Camera with a Split-View Display, drivers get the assistance they need when parking in tight spaces and when off-roading. The top-down view around the vehicle and a zoom button gives drivers a closer look at an obstacle near the vehicle when going off-road.

The vehicle is equipped with a dedicated off-road screen display where it presents vehicle information and a front cam view of the terrain ahead with predictive overlay guidelines to help drivers navigate through obstacles. With just a single press, the driver can get a better read of the road through the driveline and diff-lock indicator, steering angle and guides, and vehicle roll and pitch angles.

The next-gen Raptor takes vehicle safety to the next level with advanced driver-assist technology features that are new to the performance pickup truck. These features include:

Active Park Assist 2.0

Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go and Lane Centering

Pre-Collision Assist with Forward Collision Warning

Evasive Steer Assist

Reverse Brake Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Auto High Beam

Post Impact Braking

Blind Spot Information System

The next-gen Raptor is also equipped with FordPass, allowing owners to enjoy remote features such as door lock and unlock, vehicle start and stop, vehicle locator and vehicle status.

The next-gen Raptor is now available across Ford dealers nationwide with a starting price of P2,339,000 and comes with 5-year warranty for a worry-free ownership experience. It comes in five (5) colors which include Arctic White, Absolute Black, Blue Lightning, Conquer Grey, and Code Orange (additional P15,000).

The Next-Gen Raptor is also available for reservation on Ford’s Online Reservation Portal via https://ford.to/RaptorReserveNow.