Google adds cybersecurity to Career Certificate program in PH

Tech titan Google has announced a new Google Career Certificate in cybersecurity.

Built by experts at Google and vetted by employers, the certificate will help organizations upskill their employees and enable people to qualify for entry-level jobs including cybersecurity analyst and information security analyst.

The new course – and the recently announced new advanced certificates in data analytics and business intelligence – are part of the existing Google Career Certificate program in the Philippines.

With this, Google is working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and is providing Cybersecurity Career Certificate scholarship for ICT practitioners in the government.

Outside of the scholarship program, anyone aged 18 and above can complete the certificate online in under six months of part-time study — with no degree or experience required.

Globally, cyberattacks increased nearly 40% over the last year, putting critical infrastructure such as governments, hospitals, electrical grids, schools, and businesses at greater risk.

There are not enough workers to address these threats — a global shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity workers is projected through 2025.

Google’s Cybersecurity Certificate will prepare people for entry-level roles by training them to identify common cyber risks, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as how to mitigate them by protecting networks, devices, people, and data from unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

Learners will get hands-on experience using Python, Linux, and an array of security programs including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools.

The program will also prepare people for the CompTIA Security+ exam, the industry leading certification for cybersecurity roles — they will earn a dual credential when they complete both.

“Creating more pathways for Filipinos to acquire the right digital skills and to competitively enter the cybersecurity field is essential. Google is deeply committed to working closely with our local partners across the public and private sectors to help develop the next generation of cybersecurity workforce and experts in the country,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

“The Cybersecurity Google Career Certificate will help in the upskilling of the Filipino workforce to be globally competitive. This will also equip them with the skills needed to have resilience against cyberattacks and to build a safer and more secure online world. The DICT thanks Google for this generous effort in helping the Philippines in its digital transformation journey and looks forward to more opportunities for cooperation,” said DICT secretary Ivan John Uy.

To learn more about the Google Career Certificates, visit grow.google/certificates.