Realme unveils latest C55 phone for PH market

Smartphone maker realme has released the C55, its latest entry to the C-Series lineup of realme phones in the Philippine market.



The company said the latest model in the C-Series lineup presents segment-leading features in camera, storage, charging and design at an entry-level price point.

Between flaunting a cool aesthetic that goes well with any daily get-up to being a no-frills, all-around device that doesn’t break the bank, the realme C55 shines as the stylish champion that does not settle for the basic, allowing you to achieve more.



The realme C55 will make you look extra gorgeous with its powerful 64MP camera — the highest resolution main rear camera ever in the realme C-Series.



With a camera that good, it’s only natural to take a snap of anything you do and everything you see. But if you feel worried that those photos and videos might eat up all your storage, fret not and document away all of your summer adventures. The realme C55 houses a dedicated micro-SD card slot for expandable storage that can reach up to 1TB.



The C55 comes in three dreamy colors of Sunshower, Rainy Night, and Rainforest, while sporting a modern aesthetic and ultra-slim design at 7.89mm, which is even thinner than some flagship-level models in the market.

The style comes with substance as well by retaining its squared-off, boxier design with rounded corners for easy handling.

Buffing up or toning down is also made much easier with one of realme C55’s biggest features, the Mini Capsule. A nifty software feature inspired by today’s flagship smartphones, it displays expanding animation on step tracking, along with charging and battery status and data cap usage.