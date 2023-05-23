PEZA inks MOU with DICT for digitalization, ease-of-doing business

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, May 18, at the PEZA head office for a more synchronized and well-coordinated ICT system in the ecozones.

Photo shows (from left) PEZA deputy director general for policy and planning Anidelle Joy Alguso, PEZA director general Tereso Panga, DICT secretary Ivan John Uy, and DICT undersecretary David Almirol

Under the MOU, the DICT will assess and evaluate as well as assist in the development and enhancement of current applications and systems of PEZA and provide recommendations and strategy for the improvement of the agency’s ICT system.

The DICT will also provide an appraisal of the programs and projects that both agencies may agree to develop and shall ensure that identified and existing applications and systems of PEZA will be integrated with DICT and that of the digitalization program of the government.

PEZA will, in turn, provide guidance on its processes and relevant information and data to DICT to ensure that their respective systems and applications are interoperable.

“By adopting e-governance and advancing the development of various solutions, together, we can eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, reduce red tape, and provide faster and more convenient access to critical government services,” DICT secretary Ivan John Uy stated.

PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga shared that “PEZA has recently rolled out its e-payment system and is set to launch its e-LOA in June this year to automate the remaining office processes to further enhance the facilitation of ecozone shipments. This will make PEZA among the trailblazers in government into cashless and paperless transactions.”

PEZA is also eyeing other high-impact IT infrastructure and automation projects for implementation this year such as hybrid internet connectivity in the ecozones, e-container tracking system with Bureau of Customs (BOC), electronic visa and building permits, e-financial management system, Engineering Permits Assessment Monitoring System (EPAMS), digital marketplace, full integration of the public ecozone command centers, and cyber security solutions.”

According to Panga, the partnership with DICT is in response to the call to ramp up digitalization in government to ensure fast and efficient delivery of services to the public.

“Additionally, PEZA is committed to carry out DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual’s directive to adopt digital transformation to boost the country’s competitiveness as investment destination particularly for high-tech and innovator accelerator companies,” Panga said.

“We are once again making another breakthrough as we continuously enhance data security, transparency, and government transactions to better serve our ecozone developers, locators, and investors making the country more conducive to do and expand businesses with,” he added.