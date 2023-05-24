TCL targets ‘Gen Z’ with new QLED TVs

Consumer electronics firm TCL announced the arrival of the C Series QLED televisions for the Philippine market.

The first to be launched and available in the local market is the C645 Color Master TV. This much-awaited release of the most valuable QLED Smart TV will give a new definition of home entertainment. Giving outstanding color expression that speaks of vivacity and vigorous life on your TV screens.

The C645 Color Master series.

With the Google Play Store, users can access thousands of apps and games, making the TV a one-stop entertainment hub making it the ideal “TV for GenZs.”

The company said TCL C645 Color Master is part of the groundbreaking C Series line together with C745 Game Master and C845 All Around Master giving the users a brilliant experience like they’ve never had before. The TCL C645 and the other C models C646 & C647 will be exclusively available at the different TCL dealers nationwide.

“Every TV in the C Series line will be a worthy addition to anybody’s home. Each TV is brilliant, outstanding, amazing, and impressive in its own right,” Loyal Cheng, president of TCL Philippines said.

The three TVs are created with 4K Ultra HD QLED TVs with Dolby Vision Atmos and Google TV. Likewise, each of the TV models present an outstanding image quality, impressive sound, big screen sizes, and provide viewers with immersive viewing experiences that will bring joy into the homes of movie, sports, and gaming fans.

All three TVs have a bezel-less design for a sleek and stylish aesthetic. The ultra slim body allows the TV to fit seamlessly into any space, making it a stunning addition to the home.

The TCL C645 Color Master comes in as a bigger than life TV experience featuring a 4K UHD resolution display, which delivers a crystal-clear picture with accurate colors and exceptional clarity. The QLED technology optimizes the color gamut and saturation, resulting in a stunning and natural-looking picture.

The HDR10+ – High Dynamic Range (HDR) is the latest standard for UHD content and it provides a superior experience with striking brightness, exceptional shadow detail, and vivid color. The TV also supports Dolby Vision Atmos, which enhances the HDR performance, delivering even more stunning visuals.

The TCL C645 is made with 120Hz Game Accelerator which has a high-refresh rate which displays sharper high-speed motion pictures of industry-wide parameter competition. TCL’s software algorithm raises the bar to 120Hz, satisfying the refresh rate needs for most game users.

C645 comes equipped with Android TV, which offers an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate. The TVs also feature a built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, allowing users to control their smart home devices and stream content from their smartphones and tablets seamlessly.



What’s good about C645 is that it’s priced competitively in the market being one of the best QLED TVs to have. With its impressive and innovative features, ultimately it’s worth the wait! Get your own TCL C645 Color Master and experience brilliance like never before. TCL C Series C745 and C845 will be heading soon in the Philippines. For more information about the TCL C Series, go to https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.