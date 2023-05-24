PLDT, Smart sign cyber defense pact with DND

PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications are looking to work more closely with the Department of National Defense (DND) to help enhance the country’s cyber defense.

In a courtesy call with DND Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, PLDT Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Angel T. Redoble assured DND that PLDT is ready to work hand in hand with the government to address the growing threat of cyber-attacks and explore further possible points of collaboration in beefing up the country’s capabilities to defend its cyberspace.

PLDT executives and Department of National Defense officials pose for a group photo.

“The PLDT Group is no longer just focused on securing our own network and systems infrastructure. We are extending our capability to our community, down to the home and individual subscriber level,” Redoble said.

“As a major telco, PLDT is in the right position to assist the government in securing its netizens and cyber sovereignty, when needed,” he added.

“Securing our country’s cyberspace requires no less than a whole-of-nation approach. Thus, we believe that the DND can benefit a great deal from the experience and expertise of PLDT in pursuit of a comprehensive approach to our country’s cyber defense,” Madriaga said.

Redoble, accompanied by PLDT Deputy CISO Ellen Solosod and officers from PLDT’s Cyber Security Operations Group (CSOG), also shared the PLDT group’s best practices in cybersecurity, including its efforts to protect customers from cyberattacks, during a forum entitled, “Consultation on Public-Private Partnership for National Cyber Defense”.

The forum, led by DND Director Christine June Cariño, Chief, Office for Cyber and Information System Management, also featured officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, National Security Council, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, and Government Arsenal. PLDT and Smart’s programs to spread awareness on the need to beef up the digital infrastructure of government agencies, are part of a broader effort to help the country secure Filipinos by keeping these critical organizations safe from cyber-attacks. These initiatives highlight the Group’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG No. 9 on Industries, Innovation and Infrastructure.