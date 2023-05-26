ASUS intros new lineup of ultra-thin Zenbook laptops

ASUS has introduced three new ultra-thin and light Zenbook laptops, Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404).

This company said its new Zenbook lineup is redefining the meaning of ultraportable, a new chapter in Zenbook’s heritage that boasts ultra-thin and light features, powerful and uncompromised performance with the industry-leading 13th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Evo verification, vibrant ASUS Lumina OLED display, durable Military Grade Standard, and a leap to the next generation of eco-friendly and sustainable technological advancements.

“The new 2023 Zenbook series offers incredible and uncompromised performance designed to empower every Filipino individual to help them achieve their goals. We are confident that the 2023 Zenbook series can provide more with less harm to our environment, adhering to the Zenbook heritage and taking ASUS to a brand new milestone,” George Su, ASUS Philippines Country Manager said.

The new 2023 Zenbook series features the new ASUS Lumina OLED Display. It promises a more accurate, adaptive, and reliable laptop experience while giving a visual marvel experience. In addition, users can activate the ASUS OLED Care screensaver to prevent OLED screen aging using the MyASUS app.

ASUS Lumina OLED technology is available and exclusive across the new ASUS Zenbook series. It lets you enjoy an incredible viewing experience with a high contrast ratio, deeper blacks, fast response time, and a 70% less blue light reduction that protects users from eye strain.

Perfect for on-the-go professionals, the ultra-thin and light Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is the world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop weighing only 1 kilogram with a 1-centimeter thin body.

With the growing trend for work and life balance, this new Zenbook was designed to have a sophisticated ceramic-coated look and feel, ideal for people needing a reliable, attractive, and timeless device anywhere and any time of the day. Slim as a pen, the new Zenbook S 13 OLED is 30% slimmer with more features to give the best user experience, using fewer materials as compared to the previous models.

Adhering to ASUS’ philosophy of responsible innovation, ASUS is also joining the movement and leaping to produce sustainable devices in the long run. The all-new Zenbook S 13 OLED uses recycled materials in its design, including post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, post-industrial recycled (PIR) aluminum, and PIR magnesium alloy.

This device is the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made, reducing its carbon footprint by 50%. To complement its longer product life cycle, the packaging of this new Zenbook is 100% recyclable with reusable and compostable materials.

As a commitment to do more with less through the Zenbook series, ASUS is joining forces with CORA Philippines, a non-profit organization founded by celebrity and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Antoinette Taus. CORA is dedicated to creating sustainable programs that help solve issues centered on poverty, hunger, inequality, and climate change that directly affects underprivileged Filipinos. With this partnership, ASUS and CORA aim to promote the importance of creating sustainable programs to conserve the environment and the lives of future Filipinos through a series of activities.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) comes in an eco-friendly Basalt Gray color with a starting price of P79,995.00. It will be available with up to Intel Core i7 processor,16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

Truly a unique laptop that could give a versatile performance, the new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) would suit you, whether you’re masculine or feminine, because of its convertible and stylish design.

This new Zenbook is the most versatile and incredibly slim with its thin and light form factor. It is capable of a 360-degree hinge that allows the device in four different modes: Laptop, Tent, Stand, or Tablet, which offers users a wide range of options to work or relax anytime.

Content sharing will now be easier and faster with the Tablet Mode, keeping up with the demands of the digital world can be faster using the Stand Mode, convenience is within your fingertips because of the Laptop Mode, and relaxing after a long day is now possible because of the Tent Mode.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED also features a touchscreen ASUS Lumina OLED display. making this device a truly reliable work partner. Upon purchase, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED will also come with an ASUS Pen 2.0 to replicate the natural feeling of having a real-life pen.

The ASUS 2.0 produces the finest lines and the broadest brush strokes on sketches, and it will also be easier and faster to work or present anytime time of the day.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) comes in a premium Ponder Blue color, and it will be available with a starting price of PHP 74,995.00. It will be available with up to an Intel Core i7 processor,16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

One of the winning products during the 2023 Red Dot Product design, the new Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) is a compact, thin and light creator laptop packed with features a creative professional needs.

This new creator Zenbook boasts the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio Drivers for content creators, making it a reliable tool for faster rendering, photo or video editing, and a more efficient multitasking experience.

For a seamless and precise editing experience for creative professionals, this new Zenbook Pro has the ASUS DialPad technology customized for Adobe Creative software, now also compatible with other applications. It also features ASUS IceCool Pro thermal technology to ensure the device stays cool and efficient during heavy-duty applications.

As an additional feature, this new Zenbook Pro Creator laptop will have a dedicated MUX Switch to reduce the latency and increase the response time for 3D applications, and perfect for casual gaming on the side.

The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) comes in a premium Tech Black color for P139,995.00. It will be available with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage.

For an ultimate and powerful laptop experience, these three new Incredibly Slim Zenbook laptops boast an industry-leading 13th Gen Intel Core Processor and Intel Evo Certification. With this Intel technology, users are assured that they will not experience any hiccups at any time of the day.

The 2023 Zenbook series is ultra-durable. For 2023, ASUS doubled the Military Grade Standard testing, which means these new Zenbook series have a longer lifespan as compared to the previous models. It underwent 26 rigorous and ultra-demanding procedures and 12 testing methods to ensure that the device will survive every environmental condition that you face every day.

Lastly, these new Zenbook laptops will have two years of ASUS Global Warranty, as well as an additional ASUS Platinum Protection warranty for one year starting from the date of purchase, making it perfect for users traveling abroad with their new Zenbooks. ASUS also has 69 service centers nationwide if you ever run into any problems with your new Zenbook. The all-new 2023 Zenbook series will have a starting price of P74,995.00 and will be available through Home Credit with up to 18 months of flexible payment terms with 0% interest in-store for ASUS Fans. Learn more about these Incredible Slim laptops, you may check the official page of Where to buy: ASUS OLED Laptops, or you may follow the official social media pages of ASUS.