With crowd back in malls, Timezone opens store in Festival Mall

With people starting to flock back in shopping malls, Austrailan arcade operator Timezone has opened its latest franchise at ther Festival Mall in Muntinlupa, offering a venue for friends and families to gather and have fun.

The introduction of Timezone Festival Mall adds to the growing network of 61 Timezone locations across the Philippines, further expanding the franchise’s reach and providing more opportunities for individuals to enjoy quality leisure time with their loved ones.

Spanning an impressive 920 square meters, the new branch boasts over 80 world-class game machines that cater to individuals of all ages.

Some of its features include karaoke Lounge, arcade games (claw machines, racing games, shooting games, and more), bowling alley, basketball shootouts, and a virtual reality experience.

It also offers a versatile party room venue for hosting special celebrations and events.

To enhance convenience and accessibility, Timezone Festival Mall has implemented a tap card system for its guests.

With the option to upgrade to an RFID tap card, visitors can effortlessly add game credits by simply tapping the card, eliminating the need for swiping and providing a seamless experience.

From May 19 to June 1, 2023, visitors can purchase a P600 PowerCard load and will receive a bonus of P850 worth of game credit and 100 tickets.

Furthermore, the Timezone Fun App has an exclusive promotion available from May 19 to 25, 2023. During this period, users can get a P1000 Powercard load for just P600.

The store is on the upper ground floor of the mall’s expansion wing along Civic Drive.