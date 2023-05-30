Binance marks first-ever Bitcoin transaction on ‘Pizza Day’

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is celebrating the 13th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day, the historic day in 2010 when a purchase of two pizzas was made in return for 10,000 BTC.

To celebrate this monumental day in crypto and the revolution it marks for the industry, Binance will be hosting in-person community meet-ups around the world.



The celebrations have kicked off in the birthplace of pizza — Naples, Italy — on May 21 and will continue with local pizzeria and pizza van takeovers in ten countries, including Brazil, Bahrain, Pakistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina, and New Zealand.

The community is also invited to celebrate Pizza Day on social media and the Binance app. For instance, in the Philippines, participants who share about Bitcoin Pizza Day on social media will stand a chance to win a special Binance pizza and Binance merchandise.



Online celebrations will continue as Binance hosts a virtual live meet-up with the attendance of CZ on May 22 at 12:00 PM UTC, featuring discussions on the meaning of Bitcoin Pizza Day with prominent Binance Feed creators.

“Bitcoin Pizza Day is a testament to the power of community and the growing acceptance of BTC as part of our daily lives,” Yi He, Binance co-founder and chief marketing officer said.

“At Binance, we believe in the importance of mass adoption, and we are committed to creating more and more use cases for crypto in everyday situations. As more people recognize the value and potential of blockchain and crypto, our community grows stronger, and we continue to build our industry.”

Bitcoin Pizza Day stands as a pivotal milestone for the crypto industry, signifying its remarkable exponential growth and paving the path for widespread adoption of digital currencies over the past 13 years.