Fintech firm Mocasa picks PH for ‘Pay Later Anywhere’ service

Credit payment app Mocasa announced that it has chosen the Philippines to be its first stop in introducing its “Pay Later Anywhere” scheme and is also the only fintech company to provide a zero-interest rate credit line.

Mocasa COO Julien Chien

The company said the Philippines lags behind its Southeast Asian (SEA) neighbors when it comes to financial inclusion and about 78% of the country remains unbanked and underbanked while the credit card penetration stands at 3% as of 2022.



Prolonging this situation is the lack of a solid cashless payment infrastructure as well as insufficient credit data.

“We had a simple goal when we entered this market: to offer a unique app to address the cashless payment and credit opportunity issues for Filipinos who are still not well-served by traditional banks,” Robin Wong, Mocasa CEO, said.

No more than 3% of Filipinos can get products from banks with affordable interest charges. Sometimes, even those who do have access to financial products find current tools inconvenient to use. For example, they have to top up their e-wallets first before using them, instead of just having them seamlessly linked to their bank accounts.

“As we delved deeper, we learned that more Filipinos also need flexible credit payment options that would give them the chance to extend their financial capabilities,” Wong continued. “And that is exactly what we have enabled through the Mocasa app,” which he also described as the country’s first credit payment app.

Underpinning Wong’s optimism is the county’s 73% mobile Internet penetration rate, and with leading GDP growth rates, among the Southeast Asia, of 5.6% and 7.6% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is also pushing to digitize 50% of the payments this year.

Leveraging on these developments, Mocasa has made a head start with its flexible credit option, offering its users an alternative payment solution that is digital, convenient, and affordable at a time when established cashless payment infrastructures remain few. Its 50-day no-interest and no-downpayment feature also makes shopping and payment hassle-free.

Another breakthrough is that Mocasa allows qualified borrowers to make credit payments at more than one million merchants both online and offline. This is made possible through its innovative partnership with Mastercard.

Available for download on Google Playstore and the Apple Store, Mocasa provides an advanced financial channel for consumers that is secured by a reliable anti-fraud solution and backed by 24/7 chat support to cater to all the issues of the customers.

To ensure a quick connection to various merchants and users, it has also partnered with the Philippine government’s QRPH QR code payment network promotion.

“Mocasa’s commitment to creating an easy customer experience starts with the application. We use top-of-the-line AI technology for our KYC and for credit checks. But to ensure accuracy, we also have an in-house auditing team that does the manual check which enables us to reach the optimal approval time of three to five minutes or at most, within the same day,” Wong said.

“As a one-stop platform for Mocasa users, our customers also receive their disbursed loans via app, while our merchant partners can view their sales there, as well.”

Interested customers may apply for a Mocasa credit line by preparing three key requirements: a valid government ID, an active mobile number, and proof of income, which can be their pay slips in the last three months, bank statement of last 1 year, or social insurance records in recent 1-2 years.



Upon approval, the customers are eligible for two types of credit balance account: the Standard Account, which has an adjustable credit based on the customer’s financial capacity; and the Constructive Account which requires a holdout deposit in order to be used to build credit track record from scratch for those who never had a record in central credit bureau.

With merchant payments accounting for 70% of monthly retail payments in the country, Mocasa is onboarding 10 million more users in the next five years and acquiring more than 3 million credit accounts by 2024.