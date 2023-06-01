Klook bares new deals, promotions in Cebu

Cebu City-Travel platform Klook Philippines is gearing up to expand its portfolio of activities in Cebu and its neighboring provinces.

Klook said Cebu remains highly attractive for domestic and foreign investors and tourists. With the Department of Tourism (DOT) targeting 4.8 million foreign arrivals this 2023, Klook Philippines aims to connect foreign and domestic tourists alike to the many experiences that Cebu has to offer.

The Cebu Ocean Park is a favorite among local tourists visiting the province.

“Cebu is definitely one of the most important markets for Klook and this year, we are eager to help Cebuanos discover their own joy through the many attractions and experiences that Klook has to offer,” Ulla Sy-Roqueza, Klook Philippines associate director for Marketing, said.



Klook, as an all-digital platform, provides an easier, faster, and more seamless experience for travelers and merchants.



Klook, via its web and mobile app, offers over 515,000 curated experiences and activities in 1,500 destinations that can be booked through its digital platform. For the Philippines, the company has been present for five years and is available in 21 cities with close to 600 experiences and activities, ranging from accommodations, entertainment, dining, and transportation.



In the pipeline for Cebu are exciting deals and promotions available to Klook users. Among these are the Klook Cebu Pass, Stay+ Deals, and the Kreator Program.

The Klook Cebu Pass, which will be launched this year, is available for both local and international travelers. With the Klook Cebu Pass, tourists have 14 exciting attractions to choose from, ranging from theme parks to day passes, which will allow them to create their own itinerary according to their own definition of joy and not have to worry about multiple entrance fees.

Stay+ Deals are unique hotel package promotions that bundles hotel rooms with airport transfers, admission tickets to popular attractions, WiFi, and more at a discounted rate. Whether in Cebu, or popular key outbound cities like Hong Kong and Singapore, Stay+ Deals will provide unique hotel combos that will provide local and foreign travelers the best bundled deals to enjoy.

Digitalization has paved the way for a seamless travel experience, providing travelers access to more sources of joy whether through domestic or international destinations. To continuously enable users to travel, Klook has a Content Kreator Program which enjoins content creators and tastemakers to share their experiences via Klook. Recently, popular Cebu-based influencer, Kryz Uy, and her family were in Singapore and shared all the various experiences they had with Klook, which in turn was received well by the general public.

Klook Philippines remains committed to uplifting local tourism by bridging travelers to a wide range of activities and making travel more accessible through digitalization. “The Philippines has a lot to offer, both for locals and foreign tourists, and Klook would like to do its part in propelling domestic travel by enjoining consumers and merchants alike to discover and showcase more of our country and create their own joy through Klook,” Roqueza said.

Download the Klook app now via the App Store and Google Play Store and begin discovering and creating your own joy. For more information and further updates, follow Klook on their Facebook page and Instagram.