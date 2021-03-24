Going outside the ‘NCR Plus’ bubble? Use S-PaSS app to check travel restrictions

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has developed the Safe, Swift and Smart Passage or S-PaSS, a travel management system for local travelers who are returning to or visiting different localities with different travel restrictions.

The government recently placed the National Capital Region and its neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from March 22 until April 4, 2021. Going in and out of Metro Manila and the said provinces will be limited to essential travel.

The S-PaSS is a travel management system that can facilitate local travel where the public can access information on travel restrictions implemented by different local government units (LGUs) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S-PaSS is not a contract tracing system like the StaySafe.ph which is a community-driven contact tracing, health condition reporting and social distancing system being adopted by LGUs and also approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF.

If the final destination has restricted travel policy, the traveler can now apply for a Travel Coordination Permit (TCP) through the S-PaSS. The TCP now replaces the previously required Travel Authority.

On the other hand, if the final destination of the traveler is classified as unrestricted but will have to pass through restricted LGUs before reaching their final destination, travelers should also apply for a Travel Pass-Through Permit (TPP) aside from securing the TCP required by the place of final destination.

Previously, LGUs issue the Travel Authority to local travelers including returning Overseas Filipino Workers, locally stranded individuals, and emergency travelers. With the adoption of S-PaSS by the IATF, S-PaSS will allow the LGUs now to issue the Travel Coordination Permit (TCP) to replace the previously required Travel Authority.

To use the S-PaSS, travelers just need to register using their personal mobile number. They have to check the documents required by the LGU they are going to, apply for the TCP, and submit it through the website. Most LGUs have contact numbers for easy coordination and verification of the status of approval of their TCP.

However, the length of time for the approval of the TCP may vary depending on the LGU where the traveler is going to. The DOST, as the developer of the system, is not responsible for how long or how fast the LGUs will approve the traveler’s TCP.

The S-PaSS is a system that will also provide the LGUs real-time monitoring of all incoming travelers to the respective localities while the system will also provide the travelers their travel history.

DOST’s S-PaSS was institutionalized by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases through Resolution No. 101 last February 26, 2021 as a one-stop communication and coordination platform for travelers and Local Government Units (LGUs).

DOST is now coordinating directly with LGUs for the activation of their accounts and for the full roll-out. Likewise, necessary orientation as well as trainings for the LGUs are being conducted for the full implementation of S-PaSS.

The formal launch of the S-PaSS will be held on 26 March 2021 at 3:30PM via DOST-Philippines Facebook page to be attended by high-ranking officials from the DOST, Department of Interior and Local Government, League of Provinces of the Philippines, League of Cities of the Philippines, local chief executives, the media and other partners and stakeholders. — Joy M. Lazcano, DOST-STII