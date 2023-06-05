Ford Philippines says buyers can now reserve Explorer, Mustang via portal

Ford Philippines announced that the Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang are now available on its online reservation portal.



The company said customers can now reserve the Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang on the online reservation portal within the Ford Philippines website.

Set up alongside the launch of the next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest last year, the online reservation portal offers a new level of ease, convenience, and security for customers reserving and purchasing their Ford vehicles.

On the portal, customers can explore options for their choice of variant and color, as well as mode of deposit payment and the Ford dealership they wish to transact with. Their chosen Ford dealer will then reach out to discuss next steps, which include documentation and vehicle delivery date.

“Enhancing the overall ownership experience remains a priority for us at Ford. With the Ford Explorer and Mustang now available on the online reservation portal, we continue to make it easier and more convenient for our customers to start their Ford vehicle ownership journey at their fingertips,” Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines, said.

An iconic nameplate worldwide, the 4-seater sportscar Ford Mustang has a powerful and reliable engine complemented by an iconic design and crisp and responsive handling. Two (2) models are available for online reservation: the Mustang 2.3L EcoBoost Premium 10-Speed SelectShift AT Fastback and Mustang 5.0L V8 GT Premium 10-Speed SelectShift AT Fastback.

The Ford Mustang starts at P3,048,000 and customers can visit https://ford.to/MustangReserveNow to place a reservation.

The Ford Explorer is a premium SUV that empowers families to drive out for new adventures. Its exterior boasts of bold lines and sweeping contours that inspire confidence. Powering the Explorer is a 2.3L EcoBoost Engine mated to a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission making journeys smoother than ever. The Ford Explorer starts at P3,298,000 and interested customers can log on to https://ford.to/ExplorerReserveNow to reserve.